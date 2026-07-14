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Home > True Crime > Gianni Versace

Inside the Assassination of Gianni Versace: Killer's Bag Seized by FBI Allegedly Included These 3 Bizarre Items

Andrew Cunanan killed Gianni Versace in 1997.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Cunanan killed Gianni Versace in 1997.

July 14 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

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Andrew Cunanan shot and killed Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach on July 15, 1997.

As the 29th anniversary of the shocking assassination approaches, RadarOnline.com revisits his murder spree and the bizarre contents of his alleged getaway bag.

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Gianni Versace's Killer's Alleged Bag Exposed

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Andrew Cunanan died by suicide after he murdered the fashion mogul.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Cunanan died by suicide after he murdered the fashion mogul.

Days after Versace's death, Cunanan took his own life, and his body was found at a boathouse mere miles away from the scene of the crime.

As police investigated the shocking murder, a backpack believed to belong to the killer was also discovered, but some of the alleged items inside were unexpected, including a bottle of Nair hair remover, an X-Acto knife with no blade and a lubricated condom.

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Andrew Cunanan killed five victims before his own death.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Cunanan killed five victims before his own death.

Other items allegedly discovered were a brochure for a hotel on Catalina Island and an empty envelope from the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

Also allegedly found on him was a book of matches from a Southern California nightclub and a receipt for $12.58 worth of snack items, including cheese, crackers, salami and beef.

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Andrew Cunanan's 5 Murder Victims

Gianni Versace was Andrew Cunanan's final victim.
Source: MEGA

Gianni Versace was Andrew Cunanan's final victim.

Cunanan didn't only kill Versace, he was also linked to four other murders in 1997.

His victims included his former friend Jeffrey Trail, 28, his ex David Madson, 33, a real estate developer named Lee Miglin, 72, and William Reese, 45, who worked as a caretaker at a cemetery.

Versace, 50, was his fifth and final victim before his death.

Although the truth behind his murderous motives remain unknown, it's been theorized by investigators working on the case that he may have been intentionally targeting other gay men.

Cunanen's cause of death was later ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his mouth. His weapon was a .40-caliber handgun.

Medical examiners at the Dade County Medical Examiner's Office also noted that he had a small wound on his abdomen that he may have been attempting to treat, according to The Washington Post. Additional tests confirmed he was also HIV-negative.

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Inside Andrew Cunanan's Obsession With Tom Cruise

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A former friend of Andrew Cunanan said he 'lusted' after Tom Cruise and emulated his behavior.
Source: MEGA

A former friend of Andrew Cunanan said he 'lusted' after Tom Cruise and emulated his behavior.

Michael O'Brien, who previously knew Cunanan, later revealed that the murderer had been oddly obsessed with Tom Cruise and "lusted after him sexually."

"If somebody said to him a guy on the street was cute, Andrew would say, ‘Oh, he’s OK, but he’s no Tom Cruise. No guy is as cute as my Tom," he shared in a resurfaced interview.

"He really believed that one day he and Tom might actually be together," O'Brien said at the time. "That’s how crazy he was about the whole thing."

He also claimed Cunanan would "look in the mirror and pretend to be the characters Tom played in the movies."

"He’d go to Hollywood and hit the best places and drive around in a rented BMW in the hopes of running into his hero," O'Brien explained. "He had a vast collection of leather jackets, but his favorite was the bomber jacket that looked exactly like the one Cruise wore in Top Gun."

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