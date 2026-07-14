Inside the Assassination of Gianni Versace: Killer's Bag Seized by FBI Allegedly Included These 3 Bizarre Items

Cunanan didn't only kill Versace, he was also linked to four other murders in 1997.

His victims included his former friend Jeffrey Trail, 28, his ex David Madson, 33, a real estate developer named Lee Miglin, 72, and William Reese, 45, who worked as a caretaker at a cemetery.

Versace, 50, was his fifth and final victim before his death.

Although the truth behind his murderous motives remain unknown, it's been theorized by investigators working on the case that he may have been intentionally targeting other gay men.

Cunanen's cause of death was later ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his mouth. His weapon was a .40-caliber handgun.

Medical examiners at the Dade County Medical Examiner's Office also noted that he had a small wound on his abdomen that he may have been attempting to treat, according to The Washington Post. Additional tests confirmed he was also HIV-negative.