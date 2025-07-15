Serial Killer Andrew Cunanan's Hollywood Target List Revealed on 28 Year Anniversary of Gianni Versace Murder

A former friend of Cunanan, who worked as a sex worker before he went on his killing spree, revealed his unhealthy obsession with Tom Cruise after Versace's murder.

Michael O'Brien recalled: "Andrew was consumed with Tom. He lusted after him sexually. He had a Cruise gauge or meter when it came to rating other guys.

"If somebody said to him a guy on the street was cute, Andrew would said, 'Oh, he's OK, but he's no Tom Cruise. No guy is as cute as my Tom.'"

At the time of Versace's murder, Cunanan was just a four-hour drive away from Cruise's Florida home.