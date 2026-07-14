Gianni Versace's Killer Was Fixated on Tom Cruise and Had a 'Creepy' Run-in With Lisa Kudrow Weeks Before Bombshell Assassination 

According to O'Brien, "Andrew would look in the mirror and pretend to be the characters Tom played in the movies."

Cunanan's was so fixated on Cruise that he allegedly even had delusions that he may one day have a sexual relationship with him and used the actor as a "gauge or meter when it came to rating other guys."

"If somebody said to him a guy on the street was cute, Andrew would say, ‘Oh, he’s OK, but he’s no Tom Cruise. No guy is as cute as my Tom," added O'Brien.

"He really believed that one day he and Tom might actually be together. That’s how crazy he was about the whole thing."