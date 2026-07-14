Sources said he was killed by a bout of pneumonia.

Across a career spanning more than five decades, Neill built a fortune through blockbuster film and television roles, lucrative property investments and his acclaimed New Zealand winery, Two Paddocks, leaving behind one of the most recognizable legacies in international cinema.

A source close to the family told us: "Sam was very kind-hearted and wanted to make absolutely certain there would be no arguments about his money after he was gone. During his cancer battle, he put his affairs in order and made a will stating that his estimated $18million estate should be divided evenly between his family. He wanted everything to be crystal clear because family always came first for him."

The insider added: "He was incredibly practical about it. Facing cancer made him think carefully about the future, and he didn't want his loved ones dealing with uncertainty or conflict while grieving. His wish was for everyone to remember him, not to fight over money."