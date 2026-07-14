EXCLUSIVE: Sam Neill's $18Million Will — How 'Jurassic Park' Star Amassed His Startling Fortune and Who It's Going To
July 14 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
Sam Neill left behind an $18million fortune – as well as a carefully prepared will designed to prevent any family dispute, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the beloved actor ensured his estate would be divided equally among his children after drawing up the document during his battle with cancer.
The Jurassic Park star died suddenly and unexpectedly in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, July 13, aged 78, despite revealing earlier this year he was cancer-free following treatment for stage-three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.
Sam Neill's Massive Fortune
Sources said he was killed by a bout of pneumonia.
Across a career spanning more than five decades, Neill built a fortune through blockbuster film and television roles, lucrative property investments and his acclaimed New Zealand winery, Two Paddocks, leaving behind one of the most recognizable legacies in international cinema.
A source close to the family told us: "Sam was very kind-hearted and wanted to make absolutely certain there would be no arguments about his money after he was gone. During his cancer battle, he put his affairs in order and made a will stating that his estimated $18million estate should be divided evenly between his family. He wanted everything to be crystal clear because family always came first for him."
The insider added: "He was incredibly practical about it. Facing cancer made him think carefully about the future, and he didn't want his loved ones dealing with uncertainty or conflict while grieving. His wish was for everyone to remember him, not to fight over money."
Inside His Last Will
We can also reveal Neill was worth at least $18million at the time of his death. Alongside his acting career, much of his wealth stemmed from Two Paddocks, the Central Otago winery he founded in 1993, which grew from a modest vineyard into one of New Zealand's most respected Pinot Noir producers.
Celebrity Net Worth said about his fortune: "Outside acting, Neill was deeply connected to New Zealand wine. In 1993, he founded Two Paddocks, a winery in Central Otago, one of New Zealand's most respected Pinot Noir regions.
"What began as a small vineyard project grew into a serious wine business with several vineyards around the South Island.
"Neill often described winemaking as a passion rather than a simple investment. He took pride in the reputation of Two Paddocks and became known for his humorous social media posts from the property, where he shared updates about his vineyards, farm, and animals.
"Many of those animals were famously named after actors and friends, including Anjelica Huston, Helena Bonham Carter, and Michael Fassbender."
How Neill Built His Wealth
Neill's property holdings also added significantly to his wealth.
Neill sold his Double Bay, Australia, home in 2020 for about $3.6million after purchasing it with former wife Noriko Watanabe in 1996 for $839,000.
His main residence remained on New Zealand's South Island, where he lived among the vineyards and farmland connected to Two Paddocks.
Neill also earned millions through acclaimed performances in Sleeping Dogs, Jurassic Park, The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, Event Horizon, Peaky Blinders, The Tudors, The Twelve, Apples Never Fall and Untamed.
Family Shares Heartbreak
His family announced his death in a statement posted on Instagram, saying: "It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia."
They added: "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."
Neill is survived by his son Tim, whom he shared with former wife Lisa Harrow, his daughter Elena, whom he shared with Watanabe, adopted stepdaughter Maiko, and his son Andrew, with whom he was reunited in 1994 after Andrew had been placed for adoption when Neill was in his twenties.