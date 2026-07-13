'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill Dead: Actor, 76, Dies Months After Beating Cancer as Family Members Express Shock at Passing

Writing on his Instagram page, they wrote: "It is with immense sadness that the whānau (family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13 July, in Sydney, Australia.

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free.

"They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care.

"More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."