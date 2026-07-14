EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Scores Massive Payday — Joe's Disgraced Son Awarded $1.7Million After Judge Brands Ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne's Claims 'Complete Fiction'

Hunter Biden celebrated a major courtroom victory with a series of fiery posts on X after a federal judge awarded him $1.7million in punitive damages in his defamation lawsuit against former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, whose explosive bribery allegations were rejected by the court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"My family and I have had to endure years of Patrick Byrne’s completely fictional allegations," Hunter wrote after the ruling, saying the accusations had "endangered my family" and thanking the court for holding Byrne accountable. He also issued a warning to anyone who continues spreading the claims, declaring: "Every defamatory statement is a new lawsuit."