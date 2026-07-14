EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Scores Massive Payday — Joe's Disgraced Son Awarded $1.7Million After Judge Brands Ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne's Claims 'Complete Fiction'
July 14 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden celebrated a major courtroom victory with a series of fiery posts on X after a federal judge awarded him $1.7million in punitive damages in his defamation lawsuit against former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, whose explosive bribery allegations were rejected by the court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"My family and I have had to endure years of Patrick Byrne’s completely fictional allegations," Hunter wrote after the ruling, saying the accusations had "endangered my family" and thanking the court for holding Byrne accountable. He also issued a warning to anyone who continues spreading the claims, declaring: "Every defamatory statement is a new lawsuit."
Hunter Biden's Huge Victory
The ruling stems from Hunter's lawsuit accusing Byrne of falsely claiming he attempted to leverage his connection to then-President Joe Biden to secure an $800million bribe from the Iranian government in exchange for political favors.
In a sharply worded 25-page order obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson granted Hunter's motion for default judgment after finding Byrne repeatedly ignored court orders, failed to appear for trial, and engaged in a pattern of delaying the proceedings.
The judge awarded disgraced Hunter $1 in nominal damages and $1.7million in punitive damages, concluding Byrne's conduct warranted significant punishment and deterrence.
Judge Goes Off: 'Defendant Is Not Credible'
Wilson delivered one of the opinion's most blistering rebukes when addressing Byrne's credibility.
"By far the most plausible explanation is that Defendant is not credible, fabricates awesome and far-fetched narratives to garner attention in the media, and fabricated the defamatory story at issue in this case to damage Plaintiff’s reputation," the judge wrote.
The court also rejected Byrne's purported evidence, finding the voicemails he relied upon did not mention a bribe or independently corroborate his allegations.
The opinion further noted that testimony from witnesses Byrne cited contradicted key portions of his account.
Patrick Byrne's History of Similar Conduct
According to the ruling, Byrne continued repeating the allegations publicly even while the lawsuit was pending, including during an appearance on Alex Jones' show, where the judge said Byrne again promoted the same accusations despite the ongoing litigation.
Wilson also pointed to Byrne’s history of similar conduct, referencing a previous Canadian defamation case in which he was found liable for making false accusations against another individual.
The judge concluded that earlier financial penalties had failed to deter Byrne, making a substantial punitive damages award appropriate in Hunter’s case.
Patrick Byrne Could Face Additional Fees
In addition to the $1.7million judgment, Byrne was ordered to pay nearly $35,000 in previously imposed sanctions within 14 days or face an additional $1,000-per-day penalty until he complies.
Following the ruling, Hunter doubled down on social media, calling Byrne “a fraud,” accusing him of doing "the bidding of Donald Trump and Steve Bannon," and making clear he has no plans to let the matter end quietly.
"Every defamatory statement is a new lawsuit," Hunter vowed, signaling he is prepared to continue taking legal action against anyone who republishes the allegations.