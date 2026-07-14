The View's Joy Behar Makes Vicious Jab at Trump's Eating Habits Amid Rampant 'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak
July 14 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Joy Behar made a pointed jab at Donald Trump's eating habits as a rampant outbreak of "explosive diarrhea" caused by parasites sweeps the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, July 14, on The View, the co-hosts voiced their concerns over the spread of cyclosporiasis.
What Is Cyclosporiasis?
"There is a food-borne parasite named Randy and it's rapidly spreading. I have to name these things," Whoopi Goldberg joked as she introduced the topic. "But it is rapidly spreading nationwide. There is a scramble to get it under control and the questions about what foods we need to avoid."
According to the Cleveland Clinic, cyclosporiasis is an illness from a parasite called cyclospora that can cause "watery and sometimes explosive diarrhea and other stomach problems" that is generally spread through contaminated food and drinks.
It can be treated with antibiotics.
Goldberg noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently working with states to try to contain the outbreak, but some are "blaming massive cuts" to the CDC for "putting us in this mess yet again."
Sunny Hostin 'Very Concerned' Amid Outbreak
Sunny Hostin admitted she was "very concerned" about the situation, especially considering "federal health officials last year scaled back the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network (FoodNet)" that federally "watched out for parasites like this one."
Last year, a spokesperson for the CDC said the network's surveillance had been reduced to only salmonella and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, according to NBC News. It had previously also been tracking infections from campylobacter, cyclospora, listeria, shigella, vibrio and Yersinia.
"Now, it's spread to 30 states, and it's being monitored state by state, but there isn't the type of regular coordination that you would get at the federal government," Hostin pointed out.
'They Have $600Million for Trump's Ballroom'
Behar then cut in, "They say that they don't have the money, but they have $600million for Trump's ballroom."
"But he doesn't care, because he never ate a salad in his life," she joked, sparking laughter from the other co-hosts.
Behar appeared to be hinting at the rumors of Trump's poor eating habits and the fact that the cyclosporiasis outbreak is believed to be connected to fresh produce, such as lettuce, cilantro or bagged salads.
Sara Haines compared boosting funding for the CDC and certain health-related programs to giving money to the Department of Defense.
"They're also always expanding the budget for defenses, like our military and our weapons, but it's a bit of a blind spot that these types of diseases, when you reduce it, can also attack us," she explained.
"I feel unsafe. I do," Behar confessed. "I feel like the people in these positions are not watching out for us."
According to the CDC, there have been 1,645 lab-confirmed cases, nearly 150 people have been hospitalized and there are more than 5,000 cases that need additional analysis to confirm, per The Guardian.
On Tuesday, Gwen Biggerstaff, deputy director of the CDC’s division of foodborne, waterborne, and environmental diseases, revealed the "true number of infections is almost certainly higher, because many people with mild illness recover."