The View's Joy Behar Makes Vicious Jab at Trump's Eating Habits Amid Rampant 'Explosive Diarrhea' Outbreak

"There is a food-borne parasite named Randy and it's rapidly spreading. I have to name these things," Whoopi Goldberg joked as she introduced the topic. "But it is rapidly spreading nationwide. There is a scramble to get it under control and the questions about what foods we need to avoid."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cyclosporiasis is an illness from a parasite called cyclospora that can cause "watery and sometimes explosive diarrhea and other stomach problems" that is generally spread through contaminated food and drinks.

It can be treated with antibiotics.

Goldberg noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently working with states to try to contain the outbreak, but some are "blaming massive cuts" to the CDC for "putting us in this mess yet again."