'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite Crisis: Health Officials Issue Warning to Use 'Extreme Caution' Over Certain Foods as Horrifying Outbreak Continues to Spread Rapidly Across US
July 13 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
A parasitic infection that causes "explosive diarrhea" is spreading across the US, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with reports of cases in at least 31 states and growing.
Now the CDC has announced that state and federal partners are working to investigate the source of the outbreak, which can be passed through contaminated common food and water.
When to See Your Healthcare Provider
According to official data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 843 cases from 31 states have been confirmed. However, the actual number of cases reported and requiring "further analysis" tops 4,000.
Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal disease caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. Officials say it is usually acquired when people eat or drink contaminated food or water during travel outside the United States; however, this latest surge appears to be rooted locally, primarily from victims who have not left the country.
The CDC advises, "See your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of cyclosporiasis, which can include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, and weight loss."
Cyclosporiasis is usually not life-threatening. However, the CDC concedes it is extremely unpleasant, and the episodes of severe diarrhea can last for several weeks. Some patients also may experience relapsing symptoms, meaning the issues stop and then can return.
At least 86 people have been hospitalized due to the disease.
The True Number of Cases is Unknown
The true number of people infected with cyclospora in the U.S. is likely higher than the numbers being reported "because some people recover without medical care and are not tested," the CDC said.
While cyclospora has popped up before, it's rarely been to this degree. CDC officials say they have already received nearly twice as many reported cases as in all of 2025.
It's typically easily transmitted through contaminated fruits and vegetables, such as bagged salad kits and spices. Health officials recommend consumers scrub firm fruits like melons and cucumbers with a clean produce brush, and cut any damaged or bruised areas of fruits and veggies before preparing and eating them.
It's also imperative to wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling or preparing raw fruits and vegetables, and after eating, cutting, or cooking.
Fast Food Restaurants Makes Quick Adjustments
While that advice is easy to follow at home, many fast-food chains and restaurants are already changing their daily activities to protect their customers eating out.
According to USA Today, several restaurants have already removed risky ingredients from their menus as experts encourage caution. But many major national chains have said little publicly about their response plans.
One of the few to have addressed the issue so far is Mexican chain Chipotle, which said in a statement it is monitoring the situation.
"We are aware of the cyclospora investigation, and at this time, we don’t believe the ingredients we source are associated," the statement read. "We are monitoring the situation closely and evaluating any new information as it becomes available. The health and safety of our guests and team members is our highest priority."
Foods to Avoid for Now
For now, health experts are warning diners to steer clear of fresh fruit and salad bars, especially when you can't tell where the veggies originated or if they have been properly decontaminated.
"Consumers, whether they're at home or at restaurants, have to be a bit more cautious and, frankly, paranoid," Bill Marler, a food safety lawyer, told USA Today.
He also offered his own diagnosis and warning for cyclospora: "It is not pleasant, and it can last for months."