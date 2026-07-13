'Explosive Diarrhea' Parasite Crisis: Health Officials Issue Warning to Use 'Extreme Caution' Over Certain Foods as Horrifying Outbreak Continues to Spread Rapidly Across US

According to official data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 843 cases from 31 states have been confirmed. However, the actual number of cases reported and requiring "further analysis" tops 4,000.

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal disease caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. Officials say it is usually acquired when people eat or drink contaminated food or water during travel outside the United States; however, this latest surge appears to be rooted locally, primarily from victims who have not left the country.

The CDC advises, "See your healthcare provider if you have symptoms of cyclosporiasis, which can include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, and weight loss."

Cyclosporiasis is usually not life-threatening. However, the CDC concedes it is extremely unpleasant, and the episodes of severe diarrhea can last for several weeks. Some patients also may experience relapsing symptoms, meaning the issues stop and then can return.

At least 86 people have been hospitalized due to the disease.