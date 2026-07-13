JonBenét Ramsey's Distraught Father John Begs Police to Send DNA to Forensic Genetic Lab Following Disgraced Analyst's Guilty Plea
July 13 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
The distraught father of JonBenét Ramsey is begging police to seek out expert help and send his dead daughter's DNA to a forensic genetic genealogy lab, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
John Ramsey's heartbreaking comments come after Yvonne 'Missy' Woods, who spent nearly 30 years analyzing DNA evidence for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, pleaded guilty to mishandling key evidence.
John Ramsey: 'We Have Been Begging the Police'
There is currently no evidence that Woods, who faces up to 16 years behind bars when she's sentenced in September, tampered with the child beauty queen's DNA. Woods was a member of the CBI forensic team during the 1996 murder probe of JonBenét.
However, despite this, John is still baffled as to why some evidence collected from the gruesome crime scene was never tested. "We did know that a number of items from the crime scene were sent in for testing, and a number were not tested," he told Fox News Digital. "We always kind of wondered why. I mean, items that should have been sampled, but they weren't."
The 82-year-old also claimed investigators already have the killer's DNA, and now they just need to reach out to forensic genetic genealogy labs.
He declared, "We have been begging the police to work with one of these labs, but we don’t know if they will do it."
The Forensic Genetic Genealogy Drama
In a previous interview with NewsNation, John once again pleaded for answers about why all the items from the crime scene have yet to be tested.
"I don't know whether it was a cost issue or they already found unidentified male DNA, so why go any further?" he raged.
John's 6-year-old daughter was found dead in her parents' basement one day after Christmas in 1996. John revealed he and his family are still fighting to discover who was behind the vicious crime.
He said in the same interview, "We've advocated for a year almost that we use forensic genetic genealogy, FGG, which is kind of the latest tool that’s out there. "You have to go to an outside lab, but it's got to be one that knows how to do it."
Netflix Cashes in On Cold Case
John had previously offered to fundraise to cover the cost of investigative genetic genealogy. Meanwhile, production companies and streaming services have continued to cash in on the cold case, with the 30th anniversary of the child's death looming.
Netflix has begun production on its take of the infamous tragedy, titled The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.
According to the popular streamer, the eight-episode limited series "will explore how the murder of the 6-year-old captivated – and divided – the nation," the streamer announced. "Told from multiple angles, the series unravels the speculation and unresolved grief."
The cast list is already filled with two notable names, as Clive Owen will play John, while Melissa McCarthy will portray JonBenét's mother, Patsy.
Patsy died of ovarian cancer in 2006, never learning who was responsible for her daughter's death. At one point, both Patsy and John were considered suspects.
"(Patsy) was kind of assaulted as this evil mother, and she can't defend herself," he previously told Radar. "She was a wonderful person... She was a wonderful mother – absolutely wonderful mother – both to her children and my children, who were her stepchildren."