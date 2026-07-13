JonBenét Ramsey's Distraught Father John Begs Police to Send DNA to Forensic Genetic Lab Following Disgraced Analyst's Guilty Plea

There is currently no evidence that Woods, who faces up to 16 years behind bars when she's sentenced in September, tampered with the child beauty queen's DNA. Woods was a member of the CBI forensic team during the 1996 murder probe of JonBenét.

However, despite this, John is still baffled as to why some evidence collected from the gruesome crime scene was never tested. "We did know that a number of items from the crime scene were sent in for testing, and a number were not tested," he told Fox News Digital. "We always kind of wondered why. I mean, items that should have been sampled, but they weren't."

The 82-year-old also claimed investigators already have the killer's DNA, and now they just need to reach out to forensic genetic genealogy labs.

He declared, "We have been begging the police to work with one of these labs, but we don’t know if they will do it."