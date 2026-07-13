EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's $2Million Charity Donation Sparks Praise as Nonprofit CEO Slams 'Cynical' Haters

When asked about the backlash Swift faced, Janice Weinman, CEO of the New York-based nonprofit, told Radar, "I think it's so unjustified, and I think it is, I hate to use this word, I think it's cynical in a way."

She further called out critics who worried Swift might be donating for a morally inferior reason. According to Weinman, that's all just noise and doesn't matter.

"What she has done for people who otherwise would not have the services that the money allows them to provide far more important than the motive, the way it was done, when it was done," she said.

Swift and Kelce's charitable donation will help fund music programs in New York City schools, including compensation for teachers.

Weinman added, "She really made it possible for many, many initiatives to take place, primarily for people who would not be able to receive services."