Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Shannen Doherty
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Shannen Doherty Was 'Angry' at Husband Kurt Iswarienko After Suffering 'Ultimate Betrayal' — Months Before Her Death

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko split in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko split in 2023.

July 13 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Shannen Doherty suffered the "ultimate betrayal" from her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko shortly before she succumbed to her battle with cancer, a source claimed.

Two years after the Little House on the Prairie actress' death on July 13, 2024, RadarOnline.com takes a deep dive into the end of her marriage and how one of her final acts was to settle their bitter divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Shannen Doherty Confirms Divorce

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Shannen Doherty married Kurt Iswarienko in 2011.
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty married Kurt Iswarienko in 2011.

Doherty and Iswarienko tied the knot in 2011 and were together more than 11 years before they called it quits.

In April 2023, the Charmed star's publicist appeared to imply that the photographer had been unfaithful in a statement shared with Page Six.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," the statement read. "You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID, as she is intimately involved."

Article continues below advertisement

Kurt Iswarienko 'Broke' Shannen Doherty's Heart Amid Cancer Battle

Kurt Iswarienko denied the rumors of an affair after their split.
Source: MEGA

Kurt Iswarienko denied the rumors of an affair after their split.

Shortly after the announcement, a source claimed that while the details behind their breakup were still murky, it was clear that the photographer "broke" Doherty's "heart."

"Shannen is angry and wants ‘love rat’ Kurt to pay," the source continued in resurfaced remarks. "She’s refusing to give him a dime. This was the ultimate betrayal – he shattered her world."

Article continues below advertisement

Shannen Doherty Accuses Ex of Having an 'Affair'

Shannen Doherty accused her ex of having an affair on her 'Let's Be Clear' podcast.
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty accused her ex of having an affair on her 'Let's Be Clear' podcast.

Several months later, Doherty claimed that she'd discovered Iswarienko had been leading a double life.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she explained in a December 2023 installment of her Let’s Be Clear podcast.

"I felt so betrayed," she candidly shared. "At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart."

Although her surgery was successful, the actress admitted it was difficult to undergo serious medical procedures when her marriage was in shambles.

"Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a friggin’ divorce and trying to get to the truth of that," she shared.

Iswarienko later denied that he'd had an affair and insisted they'd already been living "separate lives" in different states – her in California and him in Texas – for some time. According to an insider, he'd allegedly been "honest" with her about the other relationship.

Doherty swiftly called his denial an "absolute lie."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Shannen Doherty

EXCLUSIVE: Shannen Doherty Used Teas and Acupuncture as She Hoped for 'Miracle' Cancer Cure Before Death at 53

princess diana jfk jr secret bond

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana and JFK Jr. – The Lies, Lust and Shocking Offer at Heart of Pair's Secret Bond

Shannen Doherty Finalizes Divorce Before Split

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Shannen Doherty settled her divorce one day before her death.
Source: MEGA

Shannen Doherty settled her divorce one day before her death.

Before Doherty passed away, she finalized her divorce from Iswarienko after a year of tumultuous back-and-forth between the exes. On July 12, they both filed paperwork that clarified the split was uncontested on both sides.

One day later, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star died after a nine-year battle with cancer. She was 53 years old.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.