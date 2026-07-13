EXCLUSIVE: Shannen Doherty Was 'Angry' at Husband Kurt Iswarienko After Suffering 'Ultimate Betrayal' — Months Before Her Death

Several months later, Doherty claimed that she'd discovered Iswarienko had been leading a double life.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she explained in a December 2023 installment of her Let’s Be Clear podcast.

"I felt so betrayed," she candidly shared. "At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart."

Although her surgery was successful, the actress admitted it was difficult to undergo serious medical procedures when her marriage was in shambles.

"Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a friggin’ divorce and trying to get to the truth of that," she shared.

Iswarienko later denied that he'd had an affair and insisted they'd already been living "separate lives" in different states – her in California and him in Texas – for some time. According to an insider, he'd allegedly been "honest" with her about the other relationship.

Doherty swiftly called his denial an "absolute lie."