EXCLUSIVE: Shannen Doherty Was 'Angry' at Husband Kurt Iswarienko After Suffering 'Ultimate Betrayal' — Months Before Her Death
July 13 2026, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Shannen Doherty suffered the "ultimate betrayal" from her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko shortly before she succumbed to her battle with cancer, a source claimed.
Two years after the Little House on the Prairie actress' death on July 13, 2024, RadarOnline.com takes a deep dive into the end of her marriage and how one of her final acts was to settle their bitter divorce.
Shannen Doherty Confirms Divorce
Doherty and Iswarienko tied the knot in 2011 and were together more than 11 years before they called it quits.
In April 2023, the Charmed star's publicist appeared to imply that the photographer had been unfaithful in a statement shared with Page Six.
"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," the statement read. "You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID, as she is intimately involved."
Kurt Iswarienko 'Broke' Shannen Doherty's Heart Amid Cancer Battle
Shortly after the announcement, a source claimed that while the details behind their breakup were still murky, it was clear that the photographer "broke" Doherty's "heart."
"Shannen is angry and wants ‘love rat’ Kurt to pay," the source continued in resurfaced remarks. "She’s refusing to give him a dime. This was the ultimate betrayal – he shattered her world."
Shannen Doherty Accuses Ex of Having an 'Affair'
Several months later, Doherty claimed that she'd discovered Iswarienko had been leading a double life.
"I went into that surgery early in the morning, and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she explained in a December 2023 installment of her Let’s Be Clear podcast.
"I felt so betrayed," she candidly shared. "At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart."
Although her surgery was successful, the actress admitted it was difficult to undergo serious medical procedures when her marriage was in shambles.
"Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a friggin’ divorce and trying to get to the truth of that," she shared.
Iswarienko later denied that he'd had an affair and insisted they'd already been living "separate lives" in different states – her in California and him in Texas – for some time. According to an insider, he'd allegedly been "honest" with her about the other relationship.
Doherty swiftly called his denial an "absolute lie."
Shannen Doherty Finalizes Divorce Before Split
Before Doherty passed away, she finalized her divorce from Iswarienko after a year of tumultuous back-and-forth between the exes. On July 12, they both filed paperwork that clarified the split was uncontested on both sides.
One day later, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star died after a nine-year battle with cancer. She was 53 years old.