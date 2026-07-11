Netflix Cashes in on JonBenét Ramsey Tragedy: Streaming Giant's Latest Take on Infamous Cold Case to Star A-Listers... 30 Years After Grisly Murder
July 11 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Netflix is set to cash in on the renewed obsession with the death of JonBenét Ramsey, RadarOnline.com can report, as the chilling cold case remains unsolved 30 years later.
The streaming service plans to turn the young pageant winner's murder into the next true crime mystery series.
Netflix Prepares Its Take on the JonBenét Ramsey Murder
JonBenét was just six years old when she was reported missing from her Boulder home on December 26, 1996. The child beauty queen was later found strangled to death.
Her killing remains unsolved, and now, with the 30th anniversary of the gruesome event approaching, Netflix has begun production on its take of the tragedy, titled The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.
The eight-episode limited series "will explore how the murder of the 6-year-old captivated — and divided — the nation," the streamer announced. "Told from multiple angles, the series unravels the speculation and unresolved grief."
Netflix has also announced acclaimed actress Melissa McCarthy and actor Clive Owen will play JonBenét’s parents, Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, with child star Emily Mitchell set to play JonBenét.
While a trailer and an exact release date have yet to be announced, Netflix promises the series will premiere sometime this winter, timed to the tragic anniversary.
Police Refuse to Close the Investigation
JonBenét's murderer has yet to be found and brought to justice, but each year, Boulder police provide an update to their investigation.
In its most recent report, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a video that the case remains a top priority for the department.
"Our detectives have conducted several new interviews as well as re-interviewed individuals based on tips we've received," Redfearn said. "We have also collected new evidence and tested and retested other pieces of evidence to generate new leads.
"Techniques and technology constantly evolve. This is especially true with technology related to DNA testing. It is never too late for people with knowledge of this terrible crime to come forward, and I urge those responsible for this murder to contact us."
A New Arrest in an Old Case
On Friday, July 10, Radar revealed a former state forensic scientist who may have worked on the child beauty queen's unsolved murder has been arrested.
Yvonne 'Missy' Woods, who spent nearly 30 years analyzing DNA evidence for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, pleaded guilty to mishandling key evidence, which has left the toddler's grieving father, John, rattled over the possibility his daughter's case may have been tainted.
According to authorities, Woods, who resigned in 2023, altered data to conceal tampering and also deleted data. The disgraced DNA analyst is believed to have worked on more than 10,000 cases with the CBI, with Woods accused of deleting information in about 10 percent of those cases.
The Search for a Killer Continues
The investigation into Woods' bad behavior began in 2023 after an intern at the CBI discovered missing information in a case that she had handled in 2018.
She has entered a guilty plea to cybercrime, perjury, attempting to influence a public servant, and forgery. As part of the plea agreement, 100 other counts were dismissed.
Woods will be sentenced in September and faces up to 16 years behind bars. Her poor handling of DNA dates back to 2008, and Woods was a member of the CBI forensic team during the 1996 murder probe of JonBenét. However, there is currently no evidence that she tampered with the 6-year-old girl's DNA.