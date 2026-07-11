Netflix Cashes in on JonBenét Ramsey Tragedy: Streaming Giant's Latest Take on Infamous Cold Case to Star A-Listers... 30 Years After Grisly Murder

JonBenét was just six years old when she was reported missing from her Boulder home on December 26, 1996. The child beauty queen was later found strangled to death.

Her killing remains unsolved, and now, with the 30th anniversary of the gruesome event approaching, Netflix has begun production on its take of the tragedy, titled The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

The eight-episode limited series "will explore how the murder of the 6-year-old captivated — and divided — the nation," the streamer announced. "Told from multiple angles, the series unravels the speculation and unresolved grief."

Netflix has also announced acclaimed actress Melissa McCarthy and actor Clive Owen will play JonBenét’s parents, Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, with child star Emily Mitchell set to play JonBenét.

While a trailer and an exact release date have yet to be announced, Netflix promises the series will premiere sometime this winter, timed to the tragic anniversary.