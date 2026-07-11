EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Brown Simpson's Secret Handwritten Will Revealed — And How Hidden Handwritten Document Shows She Knew She Was Going to Die Young

Other insiders told us Nicole penned her will as she knew her life was in danger. "She was paralyzed with fear in the last month of her life," says one of her closest friends. "Nicole started to put her affairs in order and the will was part of it."

Another pal said: "She felt powerless and scared. But writing a will makes you feel better – she was trying to make a step toward independence."

Nicole's secret will was dated May 8, 1994, in the same month she and O.J. had their last dramatic showdown.

Nicole returned her days-old birthday present, a gem-studded bracelet to the NFL star.

"I cannot be bought," a source said she told O.J. on May 24. On June 12, she and Ron Goldman were dead.

Nicole's will is the simplest of documents. On the bottom of each page is her signature, Nicole Brown Simpson, in her rounded, girlish penmanship.