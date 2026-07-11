EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Brown Simpson's Secret Handwritten Will Revealed — And How Hidden Handwritten Document Shows She Knew She Was Going to Die Young
July 11 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
The shocking details of Nicole Brown Simpson's last will and testament reveal a woman who knew she was going to die young, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The will also shows Nicole's fall from wealth after her divorce from multimillionaire O.J. Simpson – and her anger at O.J. for the way he treated her.
Murder Scene Condo Bought With Secret Cash
Nicole signed her fateful do-ityourself will a mere five weeks before her death. Now, on the 32ndanniversary of her slaughter, we can reveal the full contents for the first time.
Nicole's prime possession was her condo on South Bundy Drive – bought with about a half-million dollars of O.J.'s money – which was first a happy refuge for her children and finally the scene of her murder.
For a woman who had luxuriated among the rich and famous for 18 years as the lover and then the wife of a sports legend, Nicole had relatively few valuable personal possessions at the time of her death – a white Ferrari and a half-dozen pieces of dripping-with-diamonds jewelry, which were almost all gifts from killer O.J.
Fateful Pre Death Will Stuns Insiders
The most stunning fact of the will is not explained in the legal language – but in the fact that Nicole, who was 35 when she was butchered along with her 25-year-old waiter friend Ron Goldman – had a will at all.
What is more shocking and poignant is that she wrote it only weeks before she was murdered.
A source told us: "The timing is like that of a person who takes out a million-dollar insurance policy one month and is diagnosed with a fatal cancer the next. "It happens, and it could be pure coincidence – but more likely she knew deep down something was very wrong."
Paralyzed With Fear In Her Final Month
Other insiders told us Nicole penned her will as she knew her life was in danger. "She was paralyzed with fear in the last month of her life," says one of her closest friends. "Nicole started to put her affairs in order and the will was part of it."
Another pal said: "She felt powerless and scared. But writing a will makes you feel better – she was trying to make a step toward independence."
Nicole's secret will was dated May 8, 1994, in the same month she and O.J. had their last dramatic showdown.
Nicole returned her days-old birthday present, a gem-studded bracelet to the NFL star.
"I cannot be bought," a source said she told O.J. on May 24. On June 12, she and Ron Goldman were dead.
Nicole's will is the simplest of documents. On the bottom of each page is her signature, Nicole Brown Simpson, in her rounded, girlish penmanship.
Tragic Fortune Left To Innocent Children
She left an estate worth at least $700,000 – more than $500,000 in real property and at least $200,000 in other assets.
Almost everything went to her children and nothing to O.J., who did not even merit a word in her will.
On June 12, 1994, Nicole and her pal Ron were stabbed to death outside her condominium in Brentwood, Los Angeles.
Her then former husband, O.J. 'The Juice' Simpson, was charged with the murders. Following an infamous, nationally televised low-speed chase, he was arrested and tried in 1995.
The trial became a massive media sensation, centering on DNA evidence, a history of domestic abuse, and the famous leather gloves which did not appear to fit O.J.'s hand.
On October 3, 1995, a jury found Simpson not guilty of the murders.
But in 1997, a civil jury found him liable for the deaths in a wrongful death lawsuit and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to the victims' families.