EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Simpson Didn't Have to Die — Radar Reveals How OJ's Wife's 'Womanizing' Pal Ron Goldman Was Real Target of Killer

They say the enraged lover of one of his conquests could have killed him instead of Simpson – though skeptics stress the NFL star was still their real killer.

"Ron's attitude and success with women upset a lot of guys, particularly some husbands of his lady friends," a pal told us. "He might have pushed someone's buttons one too many times. The killer could be a jealous husband or boyfriend."

Close sources point to the violent way Goldman was stabbed to death while returning a pair of glasses to Nicole as added proof that his murderer was fueled by revenge.

Nicole was killed, they say, because she'd seen the killer.

Rivers of blood flowed around both their bodies, and a cop source said: "Their murders were an act of rage – plain and simple."

The fact Nicole's corpse was shoeless leads cops to believe the killer attacked Goldman first – then killed Nicole when she came rushing out of her condo without her shoes on to help the dying man.