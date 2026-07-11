Bill Gates' Nepo Daughter Busted Over 'False Sales Claims' as Billionaire Dad Faces Financial Ruin After His Friendship With Pedo Epstein Is Exposed
July 11 2026, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Bill Gates' nepo daughter is facing backlash after her "personal shopping assistant" web extension allegedly took credit for online sales it did not actually generate, RadarOnline.com can report.
Phoebe Gates' "Phia" tool is supposed to help shoppers find discount codes for purchases, but it seems the 23-year-old was the one really cashing in.
Phoebe Gates Shopping Assistant Faces Scrutiny
Phoebe and her friend, Sophia Kianni, launched the web service in 2025 as a competitor to similar services like Honey and Capital One Shopping. These services typically collect a commission from retailers that make the resulting sale.
However, according to a Bloomberg investigation, even without user interaction, Phia could open a background tab and inject its own referral code, overriding legitimate referrals from other publishers and collecting the commission.
A Phia spokesperson acknowledged the issue and said it has been fixed, telling Bloomberg, "Within the last 24 hours, we were made aware that in a recent release our codebase was causing misattributions from a subset of users.
"As soon as we were notified, our team worked overnight to identify, mitigate, and has since resolved the issue."
Bloomberg retested Phia’s browser extension after reaching out to the company on July 7 and found it had indeed stopped automatically claiming referral clicks.
Bill Gates' Friendship with Jeffrey Epstein Exposed
Phoebe's business controversy, however, is nothing compared to the fallout her famous father is feeling following his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Bill has confessed to flying on Epstein's private jet but vehemently denied ever going to his private island in the Caribbean, where the late financier allegedly arranged for sexual rendezvous between his rich and powerful friends and underage girls.
Bill Gates Forced to Come Clean About His Affairs
Epstein claimed in an email that was part of his famed "file dump" that he allegedly scored antibiotics for Bill to "deal with consequences of s-x with Russian girls" to treat an alleged STD, as well as to "facilitate" his "illicit trysts with married women."
That caused the Seattle native to come clean with the March 3 admission, "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities," which ultimately led to his 2021 divorce from wife Melinda.
Warren Buffet Pulls His Support
The ramifications of Bill's confession are still being felt personally and financially. Last month, Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett told the Wall Street Journal that he's holding off on his annual midyear donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation until the findings of an external review detailing Epstein's involvement with the charity are released.
The 95-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" has donated billions to the foundation over the past 20 years and is expected to decide later this year whether to continue his contributions.
Buffett signaled in an April CNBC interview that he planned to skip his customary midyear donation after Bill's name appeared numerous times in the DOJ's latest Epstein files released in January.
"I'll wait and see what unfolds. I don't have to make that decision today. And I haven't made it today," Buffett revealed.
He added, "I've learned things I didn't know about something for all these years."