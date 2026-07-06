EXCLUSIVE: Bill Gates' Jeffrey Epstein Blackmail Files — We Break Down Billionaire's Claim Pedophile Trapped Him With Threats to Expose His Flings
July 5 2026, Published 8:30 p.m. ET
Griping geek Bill Gates admitted dead sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein tried and failed to keep him locked in the financier's orbit by attempting to blackmail him over his extramarital affairs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Microsoft cofounder, 70, made the shocking confession during testimony on June 10 while speaking before the House Oversight Committee investigating convicted pedophile Epstein's twisted enterprise.
Gates Denies Knowing Epstein's Crimes
The bespectacled billionaire said he was introduced to the moneyman in 2011 through people he trusted in his professional and philanthropic work.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, sources said Epstein purposely sought out the world's rich and powerful – and sometimes served up women and girls to influential fat cats.
Gates, who has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, has admitted to stepping out on his now ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, 61, but maintains he did not break any laws and was unaware of Epstein's vile acts.
"I want to state very clearly: I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct," Gates told lawmakers in his opening remarks. "I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone. While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated."
Gates Claims Epstein Used Affairs
However, Gates also testified: "I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage.
"These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family."
Bill Under Pressure
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Citing the tranche of Epstein investigation documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, he added: "As the public can now see... Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities – in addition to many lies that he layered on top – to pressure me to re-engage with him.
"He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda."
Rueful Gates also moaned he "should never have met with Epstein in the first place."