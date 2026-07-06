EXCLUSIVE: Bill Gates' Jeffrey Epstein Blackmail Files — We Break Down Billionaire's Claim Pedophile Trapped Him With Threats to Expose His Flings

The bespectacled billionaire said he was introduced to the moneyman in 2011 through people he trusted in his professional and philanthropic work.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, sources said Epstein purposely sought out the world's rich and powerful – and sometimes served up women and girls to influential fat cats.

Gates, who has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, has admitted to stepping out on his now ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, 61, but maintains he did not break any laws and was unaware of Epstein's vile acts.

"I want to state very clearly: I never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct," Gates told lawmakers in his opening remarks. "I never went to his island, his ranch, or his Florida home. I have never victimized anyone. While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated."