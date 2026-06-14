Melinda French Gates Nearly Breaks Down Recalling Chilling Jeffrey Epstein Encounter: 'He Was Evil Personified'
June 14 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Melinda French Gates became visibly emotional while recalling her first and only meeting with Jeffrey Epstein, describing the disgraced financier as "evil personified," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The billionaire philanthropist appeared shaken during a recent interview as she reflected on the encounter, which she has previously said left her with nightmares and reinforced her concerns about her ex-husband Bill Gates' association with Epstein.
'My Heart Is Racing'
French Gates struggled to maintain her composure during an interview with The Guardian when asked what had unsettled her so deeply about meeting Epstein.
"My heart is racing," she told interviewer Sophie McBain, placing a hand over her chest before asking: "Have you ever in your life been around somebody that you just know is evil?"
When McBain asked whether she was reliving the same reaction she experienced during their encounter, French Gates initially attempted to end the conversation.
"I'm done. I can't do any more questions," she said.
After a pause, she continued: "Yes. Any woman who has ever been around somebody who is evil or had an experience and then if you're around somebody else who is evil. Just no, no."
According to McBain, French Gates appeared close to tears as she described what she called a "visceral reaction."
Nightmares After One Meeting
The comments echoed remarks French Gates has made in previous interviews about the disturbing impression Epstein left on her.
Speaking with CBS News in 2022, she revealed she met the convicted sex offender only once because she wanted to judge him for herself.
"I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door," she said at the time.
"He was abhorrent. He was evil personified."
French Gates later said the experience haunted her, admitting she suffered nightmares after the encounter.
Bill Gates' Epstein Connection
Epstein's relationship with Gates became a major source of scrutiny following the financier's 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges.
French Gates has openly criticized her former husband's decision to maintain ties with Epstein despite her objections, previously revealing that his association with the disgraced financier was one of several factors that contributed to the end of their 27-year marriage.
Earlier this year, Bill Gates acknowledged that his ex-wife had concerns about Epstein from the beginning, telling foundation staff she had been "always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing."
French Gates has repeatedly said her instincts about Epstein proved correct.
'The Justice System Didn't Do Its Job'
Beyond her personal experience, French Gates expressed frustration over what she views as a broader failure to stop Epstein before more victims were harmed.
The financier died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial after being charged with sex trafficking.
Reflecting on the case, French Gates said she remains deeply sympathetic toward the women and girls affected by Epstein's crimes.
She described him as a "horrid man" and argued survivors deserved far greater accountability from the legal system.
"The justice system didn't do its job. It did not do its job. Full stop," she said.
"This could have been stopped."