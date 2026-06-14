Melinda French Gates Nearly Breaks Down Recalling Chilling Jeffrey Epstein Encounter: 'He Was Evil Personified'

French Gates struggled to maintain her composure during an interview with The Guardian when asked what had unsettled her so deeply about meeting Epstein.

"My heart is racing," she told interviewer Sophie McBain, placing a hand over her chest before asking: "Have you ever in your life been around somebody that you just know is evil?"

When McBain asked whether she was reliving the same reaction she experienced during their encounter, French Gates initially attempted to end the conversation.

"I'm done. I can't do any more questions," she said.

After a pause, she continued: "Yes. Any woman who has ever been around somebody who is evil or had an experience and then if you're around somebody else who is evil. Just no, no."

According to McBain, French Gates appeared close to tears as she described what she called a "visceral reaction."