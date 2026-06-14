EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Royal Revealed Four Years After Beloved Monarch's Death

In the years since, biographies, memoirs, and accounts from royal experts have continued to shed light on her private preferences, personal friendships, and family dynamics.

Among the revelations is the enduring bond she shared with Sophie, 61, the Duchess of Edinburgh and wife of Prince Edward, 62, the late monarch's youngest son.

While the queen was known for guarding her opinions carefully in public, those who observed the family closely have described Sophie's place within her inner circle as unique.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said: " With the exception of her daughter Anne, the queen was closer to Sophie than any of the other royal women.

"It really was a genuine closeness, and Elizabeth was always Sophie's biggest confidante."

The author noted, "The queen found her very down to earth, because she refused to have expensive security and things like that, and she loved her lack of airs and graces. I think she saw Sophie as a bit of a surrogate daughter, too."