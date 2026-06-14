EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Royal Revealed Four Years After Beloved Monarch's Death
June 14 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth's closest royal confidante has been revealed four years after her death, with royal insiders and biographers telling RadarOnline.com that Duchess Sophie was the family member who enjoyed one of the monarch's deepest and most trusted relationships.
Elizabeth died in September 2022 at the age of 96 after a record-breaking 70-year reign.
The Queen's Closest Royal Confidante
In the years since, biographies, memoirs, and accounts from royal experts have continued to shed light on her private preferences, personal friendships, and family dynamics.
Among the revelations is the enduring bond she shared with Sophie, 61, the Duchess of Edinburgh and wife of Prince Edward, 62, the late monarch's youngest son.
While the queen was known for guarding her opinions carefully in public, those who observed the family closely have described Sophie's place within her inner circle as unique.
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said: " With the exception of her daughter Anne, the queen was closer to Sophie than any of the other royal women.
"It really was a genuine closeness, and Elizabeth was always Sophie's biggest confidante."
The author noted, "The queen found her very down to earth, because she refused to have expensive security and things like that, and she loved her lack of airs and graces. I think she saw Sophie as a bit of a surrogate daughter, too."
Why Duchess Sophie Earned Her Trust
According to royal commentators, the friendship developed steadily after Sophie joined the royal family and was strengthened by her willingness to support the monarch without seeking attention.
A palace source told us: "The queen appreciated that Sophie never tried to dominate the spotlight. She carried out her responsibilities quietly and consistently, which earned enormous respect behind palace walls."
The insider added, "There was a feeling that Sophie understood exactly what was expected of her and never complicated matters. That reliability became incredibly important as the years went on."
One royal expert said the relationship was defined by mutual confidence and unwavering loyalty.
A Bond Built On Loyalty
They added: "Sophie developed a reputation within the family as someone who could always be relied upon when extra support was needed. Whether it was accompanying the queen at engagements, helping behind the scenes, or simply making herself available, she never treated those responsibilities as a burden.
"Elizabeth valued that enormously because there was never any sense that Sophie was looking for praise or recognition. She simply got on with the job. Over the years, that quiet dependability created a bond that went far beyond duty, to the point where the queen increasingly viewed Sophie as one of the very few people she could trust completely."
Observers have also pointed to the pair's shared interests as a factor behind their close bond.
One palace source said: "One of the things that brought Sophie and the queen particularly close was their shared fascination with history, especially military history.
Shared Passion Strengthened Friendship
"They could spend hours discussing significant events, famous battles, and the figures who shaped them. Sophie knew how much those subjects interested Elizabeth, so whenever she visited places connected to Britain's past, she would often share her experiences with her afterwards. The queen genuinely enjoyed hearing those accounts because they allowed her to connect with locations and stories she could no longer easily visit herself."
Royal insiders said the late monarch also admired Sophie's practical outlook and calm approach to royal life.
"From the moment Sophie joined the royal fold, the queen was struck by her practical nature and lack of pretension," the source explained. "Elizabeth admired people who were steady, dependable, and willing to get on with the job, and she quickly saw those qualities in Sophie. There was a feeling that she genuinely wanted to support the family rather than draw attention to herself, which helped her earn the queen's respect very early on."
The insider added, "Like any member of the royal family, Sophie experienced difficult periods and moments of scrutiny, but the queen never lost faith in her. Elizabeth believed Sophie's intentions were always honorable and that her loyalty to both the monarchy and the family was sincere. That trust had been established years earlier and remained intact throughout their relationship."