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EXCLUSIVE: Late Night Kings Snub Andy Cohen — Bravo Bigshot 'Heartbroken' Over Failing to Score Invite to Stephen Colbert's Farewell

Andy Cohen is allegedly upset after missing an invite to Stephen Colbert's farewell event.
Source: MEGA

Andy Cohen is allegedly upset after missing an invite to Stephen Colbert's farewell event.

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June 14 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Bravo big shot Andy Cohen is heartbroken after failing to score an invite to The Late Show's TV host hoedown, which saw outgoing emcee Stephen Colbert palling around with industry colleagues Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Andy Still Seeking Acceptance

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Stephen Colbert's gathering with Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver reportedly left Andy Cohen feeling excluded.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Stephen Colbert's gathering with Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver reportedly left Andy Cohen feeling excluded.

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"Andy genuinely sees himself as part of that late-night family," an insider says of the Watch What Happens Live host. "The painful part is they don't seem to see him the same way."

Friends said Cohen has long admired the traditional late-night world and desperately wanted acceptance from its tight-knit boys' club. But insiders claimed the group has repeatedly kept him at arm's length.

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Approval Remains Out of Reach

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Insiders said Cohen has long sought acceptance from the traditional late-night television circle.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Insiders said Cohen has long sought acceptance from the traditional late-night television circle.

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Insiders said Cohen views himself as a smart, seasoned talk-show host, but many in late night still see him as a Bravo personality built on gossip and cocktails.

"Andy keeps reaching for their approval," said the insider. "And they keep reminding him he's not really one of them."

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