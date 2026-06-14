EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins' Comeback Crisis — Crippled Genesis Icon's Loved Ones Fear Return to Stage Will Wipe Out Singer

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the 75-year-old former Genesis frontman has been battered by a cascade of health crises and publicly admitted his body had essentially collapsed on him.

"I had everything that could go wrong with me, go wrong with me," he recently confessed. "I mean, I got COVID in [the] hospital, my kidneys started to back up ... everything that [started], that could [have] all seemed to converge at the same time.

"I've been sick, I've been very sick."

The In the Air Tonight singer, who also suffers from type 2 diabetes, reportedly had a round-the-clock live-in nurse "to make sure I take my medication," and last year was even the subject of rumors he was receiving hospice care – which his team vehemently denied.

The father of five also admitted alcohol had contributed to poor health and kidney problems but said he's been off the sauce for more than two years.