EXCLUSIVE: Phil Collins' Comeback Crisis — Crippled Genesis Icon's Loved Ones Fear Return to Stage Will Wipe Out Singer
June 14 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Crippled Phil Collins is plotting a musical comeback after an avalanche of health issues left him in a wheelchair and unable to attack his drums – but insiders fear he could be pushing himself to an early grave, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Phil's made great strides in recent times," a source shared. "That said, he's still not out of the woods by any means."
Health Crises Continue to Mount
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the 75-year-old former Genesis frontman has been battered by a cascade of health crises and publicly admitted his body had essentially collapsed on him.
"I had everything that could go wrong with me, go wrong with me," he recently confessed. "I mean, I got COVID in [the] hospital, my kidneys started to back up ... everything that [started], that could [have] all seemed to converge at the same time.
"I've been sick, I've been very sick."
The In the Air Tonight singer, who also suffers from type 2 diabetes, reportedly had a round-the-clock live-in nurse "to make sure I take my medication," and last year was even the subject of rumors he was receiving hospice care – which his team vehemently denied.
The father of five also admitted alcohol had contributed to poor health and kidney problems but said he's been off the sauce for more than two years.
Friends Fear He'll Overdo It
"He's out and about a lot more now and feeling so much more clear-headed since he got sober," a source said. "But there's good reason why he's under strict orders not to overdo things."
Still, in January, Collins insisted: "I've got some things that are half formed or were never finished, and a couple of things that were finished, which I like.
"[There] may be life in the old dog. You'll see."
An insider said the Against All Odds singer doesn't know how to take on anything without diving in completely, and many fear he doesn't know his own limitations.
Loved Ones Fear Disaster Ahead
"He's had five knee operations – not to mention all the other medical hardships he's faced," the source said. "A full-on comeback is a recipe for disaster as far as his loved ones are concerned.
"They fear he's like a boxer who keeps climbing back in the ring well past his prime. Pushing himself too hard could cost him everything."