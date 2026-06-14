EXCLUSIVE: J Lo Takes New Swing at A Rod — Bitter Diva Offers Big Cheers for Slugger's Latest Strikeout
June 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Diva Jennifer Lopez has zero sympathy for ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez amid his latest breakup, with sources saying the love-addicted beauty sees it as long-overdue karma after the despicable way he treated her during their engagement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the baller's most recent flame, fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro, confirmed their split in May, following three years of dating.
J.Lo Says She Saw It Coming
"J.Lo says it doesn't surprise her one bit that A-Rod has fumbled another great woman. He can never truly commit," said an insider.
Sources revealed Lopez remains so disgruntled over her own wasted time with the Fox broadcaster that she feels tempted to taunt him by reaching out to his now-former girlfriend, 46.
"Jennifer's joked she should send Jaclyn flowers congratulating her on cutting Alex loose," explained the source.
Back in 2021, the Get Right singer kicked the Shark Tank adviser to the curb herself as rumors about his alleged infidelity heated up.
Messages Sparked Relationship's Downfall
Though the pair likely would've been married by then were it not for the pandemic – J.Lo has shared they postponed two weddings because of the COVID-19 outbreak – he was caught messaging a Bravo reality star months before their split.
According to Southern Charm bombshell Madison LeCroy, the retired third baseman was the first to initiate contact more than a year earlier. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," insisted the gorgeous blonde, adding: "I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don't want anything bad for his family."
Trying to save face, then-still-betrothed Lopez, 56, and Rodriguez, 50, released a joint statement about "working through some things," but the damage had been done.
The 'Last Straw'
"It was the last straw," the insider admits. "While she never spoke about it publicly, A-Rod shattered her trust so many times. J.Lo just kept believing his excuses until it simply became impossible. She was left humiliated by Alex."
A variety of shared real estate and business investments made the split even messier.
"Things definitely did not end well and J.Lo has not moved past her anger over it all," said the source. "She continues to hold on to a lot of bitterness."