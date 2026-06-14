Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: J Lo Takes New Swing at A Rod — Bitter Diva Offers Big Cheers for Slugger's Latest Strikeout

J.Lo is allegedly pleased as Alex Rodriguez faces another setback following their split.
Source: MEGA

J.Lo is allegedly pleased as Alex Rodriguez faces another setback following their split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Diva Jennifer Lopez has zero sympathy for ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez amid his latest breakup, with sources saying the love-addicted beauty sees it as long-overdue karma after the despicable way he treated her during their engagement.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the baller's most recent flame, fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro, confirmed their split in May, following three years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

J.Lo Says She Saw It Coming

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jaclyn Cordeiro confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez in May after three years of dating.Jaclyn Cordeiro confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez in May after three years of dating.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Jaclyn Cordeiro confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez in May after three years of dating.Jaclyn Cordeiro confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez in May after three years of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

"J.Lo says it doesn't surprise her one bit that A-Rod has fumbled another great woman. He can never truly commit," said an insider.

Sources revealed Lopez remains so disgruntled over her own wasted time with the Fox broadcaster that she feels tempted to taunt him by reaching out to his now-former girlfriend, 46.

"Jennifer's joked she should send Jaclyn flowers congratulating her on cutting Alex loose," explained the source.

Back in 2021, the Get Right singer kicked the Shark Tank adviser to the curb herself as rumors about his alleged infidelity heated up.

Article continues below advertisement

Messages Sparked Relationship's Downfall

Article continues below advertisement
Madison LeCroy said Rodriguez initiated contact with her before his split from Jennifer Lopez.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Madison LeCroy said Rodriguez initiated contact with her before his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the pair likely would've been married by then were it not for the pandemic – J.Lo has shared they postponed two weddings because of the COVID-19 outbreak – he was caught messaging a Bravo reality star months before their split.

According to Southern Charm bombshell Madison LeCroy, the retired third baseman was the first to initiate contact more than a year earlier. "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me," insisted the gorgeous blonde, adding: "I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don't want anything bad for his family."

Trying to save face, then-still-betrothed Lopez, 56, and Rodriguez, 50, released a joint statement about "working through some things," but the damage had been done.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Last Straw'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princesses Anne, Beatrice and Eugenie

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Anne 'Going to War With Rest of Royal Family' for 'Freezing Out Beatrice and Eugenie Over Their Parents' Epstein Scandal'

Photo of Matt Damon

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon Quits Hollywood — A-Lister 'Walking Away From Limelight' for One 'Heartbreaking' Reason

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Lopez still harbors anger over her breakup with Rodriguez.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A source said Lopez still harbors anger over her breakup with Rodriguez.

"It was the last straw," the insider admits. "While she never spoke about it publicly, A-Rod shattered her trust so many times. J.Lo just kept believing his excuses until it simply became impossible. She was left humiliated by Alex."

A variety of shared real estate and business investments made the split even messier.

"Things definitely did not end well and J.Lo has not moved past her anger over it all," said the source. "She continues to hold on to a lot of bitterness."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.