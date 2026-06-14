EXCLUSIVE: J Lo Takes New Swing at A Rod — Bitter Diva Offers Big Cheers for Slugger's Latest Strikeout

"J.Lo says it doesn't surprise her one bit that A-Rod has fumbled another great woman. He can never truly commit," said an insider.

Sources revealed Lopez remains so disgruntled over her own wasted time with the Fox broadcaster that she feels tempted to taunt him by reaching out to his now-former girlfriend, 46.

"Jennifer's joked she should send Jaclyn flowers congratulating her on cutting Alex loose," explained the source.

Back in 2021, the Get Right singer kicked the Shark Tank adviser to the curb herself as rumors about his alleged infidelity heated up.