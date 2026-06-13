Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Albanian Resort Nightmare Deepens as Villagers Claim Land Was Wrongfully Sold by Alleged Mob-Linked Figure

A group of residents from the village of Zvërnec alleged that land included in the proposed development was improperly sold despite a yearslong ownership dispute, per Reuters.

"I was a small boy when I put my feet in that water. Now I am an old man, and they say I cannot," 81-year-old Kostaq Konomi told Reuters, claiming he was recently blocked from accessing his seafront property by fences and private security guards.

Konomi is among a dozen residents preparing to seek a court order to halt the project, according to their attorney, Kostandin Beko.

The villagers maintain they were recognized as the rightful owners of the land by an Albanian court in 2013, though the ruling was later appealed.