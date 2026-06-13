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Home > News > Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Albanian Resort Nightmare Deepens as Villagers Claim Land Was Wrongfully Sold by Alleged Mob-Linked Figure

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Source: mega

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Albanian resort project has been hit by fresh controversy over disputed land ownership claims.

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June 13 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's ambitious luxury resort project in Albania is facing a fresh controversy as villagers claim land tied to the development was wrongfully sold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The allegations come amid growing protests over the couple's plans for a sprawling resort complex along the country's protected coastline.

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Villagers Threaten Legal Action

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image of Villagers in Zvërnec say land included in the luxury development was wrongfully sold despite an ongoing legal battle.
Source: mega

Villagers in Zvërnec say land included in the luxury development was wrongfully sold despite an ongoing legal battle.

A group of residents from the village of Zvërnec alleged that land included in the proposed development was improperly sold despite a yearslong ownership dispute, per Reuters.

"I was a small boy when I put my feet in that water. Now I am an old man, and they say I cannot," 81-year-old Kostaq Konomi told Reuters, claiming he was recently blocked from accessing his seafront property by fences and private security guards.

Konomi is among a dozen residents preparing to seek a court order to halt the project, according to their attorney, Kostandin Beko.

The villagers maintain they were recognized as the rightful owners of the land by an Albanian court in 2013, though the ruling was later appealed.

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The Man at the Center of the Dispute

image of Businessman Artur Shehu, who sold the disputed land, has denied wrongdoing and insists his ownership claim is 'undisputed.'
Source: mega

Businessman Artur Shehu, who sold the disputed land, has denied wrongdoing and insists his ownership claim is 'undisputed.'

The disputed property was sold by Artur Shehu, a businessman who has claimed his family's ownership dates back to the Ottoman Empire.

According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Shehu has previously been investigated by Italian authorities over alleged ties to organized crime.

Italian prosecutors reportedly suspected him of drug trafficking at one point but never filed charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Albanian media have also reported that anti-corruption prosecutors are examining allegations of large-scale money laundering.

Shehu has denied wrongdoing and recently insisted on television that his ownership claim to the land is "undisputed."

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Trump and Kushner Not Accused of Wrongdoing

image of Neither Trump nor Kushner has been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the land dispute.
Source: mega

Neither Trump nor Kushner has been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the land dispute.

Neither Trump nor Kushner has been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the ownership dispute.

The couple plans to develop a $1.4 billion luxury resort on the uninhabited island of Sazan, alongside a larger hotel development along the nearby Zvërnec coastline reportedly worth billions more.

Albanian officials have stated that the land involved in the project is privately owned.

Reuters noted it was unable to independently verify the villagers' ownership claims, though residents presented tax records and property deeds to support their case.

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Protests Continue to Grow

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image of Environmental activists have staged protests against the project, citing concerns for Albania's protected coastline and wildlife.
Source: mega

Environmental activists have staged protests against the project, citing concerns for Albania's protected coastline and wildlife.

The latest allegations arrive as opposition to the project continues to intensify across Albania, The New York Times reported.

Environmental groups have warned that development could threaten the area's wildlife, including flamingos and sea turtles, while local activists have raised concerns about transparency surrounding the project.

Some residents have also claimed fences topped with barbed wire have appeared near the proposed development site.

"It's gone beyond being an environmental issue now. It's a citizen thing. It's much bigger," conservation leader Aleksandr Trajce told The Guardian.

Despite the backlash, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the proposal, noting that construction has not yet begun and that the project has not received a final building permit.

Meanwhile, Ivanka recently described the development as being approached with "restraint and care" during a podcast appearance, even as criticism continues to mount.

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