EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Victim in Buckingham Palace — Andrew Windsor Facing Yet More Shame for Entertaining Trafficking Survivor in Queen's Quarters

One source said: "The significance of this testimony is not that it alleges misconduct by Andrew, but that it illustrates how closely individuals from Epstein's world were able to move within influential environments.

"Many people will find it striking that someone who now describes herself as a victim of exploitation was present at private royal gatherings during that period. It underlines how little was publicly understood about Epstein's network at the time.

"The testimony offers another glimpse into the overlap between Epstein's associates and prominent public figures. That alone is likely to attract considerable attention."

Kellen identified Andrew among the notable people she encountered while working for Epstein.

She said: "Prince Andrew was at the New York house. We also went to Andrew's private apartment at Buckingham Palace for dinner. And we were at Princess Beatrice's party at Windsor Castle."

Photographs from Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday celebration in 2006 previously showed Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell among the guests.

Also pictured at the event was convicted sex predator Harvey Weinstein.