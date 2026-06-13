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EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Victim in Buckingham Palace — Andrew Windsor Facing Yet More Shame for Entertaining Trafficking Survivor in Queen's Quarters

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Kellen
Source: Mega

Andrew Windsor has been facing renewed criticism over hosting an Epstein survivor.

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June 13 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing huge renewed scrutiny after newly released testimony revealed a former assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, who says she suffered years of abuse at the pedophile's hands, attended a dinner at the royal's private apartment in Buckingham Palace.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sarah Kellen, 46, gave evidence as part of its examination of Epstein's activities and the investigations surrounding him.

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Epstein Aide Names Royal Encounters

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Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

Newly released testimony brought fresh public scrutiny to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Kellen, who worked for Epstein for more than a decade beginning in 2001, has long been portrayed in court documents and media reports as a key figure within his organization.

However, in her testimony she rejected the characterization, describing herself instead as a victim of repeated abuse.

Newly surfaced transcripts of her testimony detail encounters with several high-profile figures – including shamed Andrew, 66, and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, also 66.

Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and Kellen said she never witnessed him acting inappropriately.

Sources familiar with the testimony said the revelations are likely to generate fresh questions about the extent of Epstein's access to elite social circles during the early 2000s.

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Testimony Raises Fresh Questions

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Kellen
Source: Mega

Kellen met Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson during her decade of work.

One source said: "The significance of this testimony is not that it alleges misconduct by Andrew, but that it illustrates how closely individuals from Epstein's world were able to move within influential environments.

"Many people will find it striking that someone who now describes herself as a victim of exploitation was present at private royal gatherings during that period. It underlines how little was publicly understood about Epstein's network at the time.

"The testimony offers another glimpse into the overlap between Epstein's associates and prominent public figures. That alone is likely to attract considerable attention."

Kellen identified Andrew among the notable people she encountered while working for Epstein.

She said: "Prince Andrew was at the New York house. We also went to Andrew's private apartment at Buckingham Palace for dinner. And we were at Princess Beatrice's party at Windsor Castle."

Photographs from Princess Beatrice's 18th birthday celebration in 2006 previously showed Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell among the guests.

Also pictured at the event was convicted sex predator Harvey Weinstein.

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Andrew Responded To Party Link

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: Mega

Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attended a royal birthday party in 2006.

Andrew addressed Epstein's attendance at the party during his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

He said: "Certainly I wasn't aware when the invitation was issued what was going on in the United States and I wasn't aware until the media picked up on it because he never said anything about it."

Eight days after the celebration, Epstein was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Kellen described a deeply troubled environment around Epstein and his fixer Ghislaine Maxwell, 64, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of trafficking underage girls for Epstein. Kellen alleged Maxwell demonstrated sexual techniques she said Epstein preferred and regularly subjected her to insults.

She also described Epstein as having a volatile personality. Kellen added: "I would witness him even bring Ghislaine to tears, who I thought was the strongest, coldest woman I had met."

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Kellen Blames Ghislaine Maxwell

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Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Sarah Kellen
Source: Mega

Former assistant Sarah Kellen accused Maxwell of shaping Epstein.

Discussing Maxwell's influence, Kellen said: "I always felt that she was instrumental in Jeffrey becoming who he became.

"I always felt like she kind of turned him into the monster that he became, that she just fed him and catered to every whim that he wanted."

Kellen also recalled a trip to Cuba involving Maxwell and Fidel Castro, saying: "There was a book about her father (Robert Maxwell), and (Ghislaine) gave a copy to Fidel Castro when we were in Cuba."

Andrew remains the subject of intense public scrutiny over his past association with Epstein, though he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

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