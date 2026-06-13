EXCLUSIVE: Princess Anne 'Going to War With Rest of Royal Family' for 'Freezing Out Beatrice and Eugenie Over Their Parents' Epstein Scandal'
June 13 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Princess Anne is said to be increasingly frustrated by what she views as the marginalization of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie within royal circles, amid continuing fallout from the controversy surrounding their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tension comes after Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, were notably absent from several high-profile royal occasions in recent months, including the Chelsea Flower Show in London – an event both sisters have regularly attended in previous years.
York Sisters Have Become 'Collateral Damage'
Their absence followed reports the York sisters would not be included among members of the Royal Family appearing at Royal Ascot this summer.
The developments have fueled speculation about their standing within the monarchy as King Charles, 77, continues efforts to streamline the institution. Andrew, 66, was stripped of military affiliations and royal patronages following the scandal surrounding his friendship with Epstein and is now a royal pariah.
Sources close to royal circles claim Anne, 75, has become one of the strongest advocates for her nieces behind palace walls.
One insider told us: "Anne's view is that Beatrice and Eugenie have effectively become collateral damage in a situation that was never of their making. She believes they have carried themselves with remarkable grace through years of uncomfortable headlines and public scrutiny, yet continue to face consequences for controversies linked to other members of the family rather than anything they have personally done.
Princess Anne Slams Sidelining Of Nieces
"From Anne's perspective, there is a real sense of injustice about the way the sisters are being basically frozen out of the family now. She feels they have remained loyal to the institution, avoided creating problems, and worked hard to maintain their own reputations, but are still finding doors quietly closing in front of them because of circumstances completely outside their control."
The insider continued, "Anne is particularly troubled by what she sees as an effort to distance them from key royal occasions and public events. In her mind, they deserve understanding and support from their relatives, not to be pushed further to the margins. Anne has always been fiercely loyal to family members she believes are being treated unfairly, and this is no exception.
"Those who know her well say she has no intention of staying silent. If she feels Beatrice and Eugenie are being unjustly sidelined, she will make that clear, even if her stance creates friction with senior figures behind palace walls. Anne is not someone who backs down easily once she has decided a principle is at stake, and she is now essentially at war with many other royals over this."
According to insiders, Anne's concerns have already created friction with Queen Camilla, 78, who is alleged to support a more limited public role for members of the York branch of the family.
A palace aide said, "Anne has never been the sort of person to simply nod along with a decision she believes is wrong. Throughout her life, she has built a reputation for speaking her mind, and if she feels someone is being treated unjustly, she is more than willing to voice her concerns, regardless of how unpopular that may make her in certain circles.
"She places a huge value on loyalty and fairness, and when those principles are challenged, she tends to become very determined. If Anne believes family members are being unfairly pushed aside or judged too harshly, she won't quietly accept the consensus view just because it's the easiest option."
Feud Revives Historic Triangle
"Those around her know that she is prepared to question decisions at the highest level if she feels they are misguided," the source noted, "She isn't interested in palace politics for the sake of it, but she does have a strong sense of right and wrong and isn't afraid to make her position known. Even when others would prefer a difficult issue to be left alone, Anne is the type to push for a conversation and demand that her concerns are heard."
The disagreement comes against the backdrop of a complicated history between Anne and Camilla.
Royal observers have long noted the two women shared connections through Andrew Parker Bowles, who briefly dated Anne in the early 1970s before marrying Camilla in 1973.
The unusual royal love triangle later became a storyline in Netflix's The Crown.
Despite persistent reports of tension, both Anne and Camilla have consistently maintained a united public front during official engagements.
The latest claims also coincide with wider debates over Andrew's future within the Royal Family.