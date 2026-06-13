EXCLUSIVE: Princess Anne 'Going to War With Rest of Royal Family' for 'Freezing Out Beatrice and Eugenie Over Their Parents' Epstein Scandal'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the tension comes after Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, were notably absent from several high-profile royal occasions in recent months, including the Chelsea Flower Show in London – an event both sisters have regularly attended in previous years.

Princess Anne is said to be increasingly frustrated by what she views as the marginalization of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie within royal circles, amid continuing fallout from the controversy surrounding their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , and his association with Jeffrey Epstein .

One insider told us: "Anne's view is that Beatrice and Eugenie have effectively become collateral damage in a situation that was never of their making. She believes they have carried themselves with remarkable grace through years of uncomfortable headlines and public scrutiny, yet continue to face consequences for controversies linked to other members of the family rather than anything they have personally done.

The developments have fueled speculation about their standing within the monarchy as King Charles , 77, continues efforts to streamline the institution. Andrew, 66, was stripped of military affiliations and royal patronages following the scandal surrounding his friendship with Epstein and is now a royal pariah.

"From Anne's perspective, there is a real sense of injustice about the way the sisters are being basically frozen out of the family now. She feels they have remained loyal to the institution, avoided creating problems, and worked hard to maintain their own reputations, but are still finding doors quietly closing in front of them because of circumstances completely outside their control."

The insider continued, "Anne is particularly troubled by what she sees as an effort to distance them from key royal occasions and public events. In her mind, they deserve understanding and support from their relatives, not to be pushed further to the margins. Anne has always been fiercely loyal to family members she believes are being treated unfairly, and this is no exception.

"Those who know her well say she has no intention of staying silent. If she feels Beatrice and Eugenie are being unjustly sidelined, she will make that clear, even if her stance creates friction with senior figures behind palace walls. Anne is not someone who backs down easily once she has decided a principle is at stake, and she is now essentially at war with many other royals over this."