Texas GOP's 'Unity' Elephant Pees on Convention Floor in Humiliating Live Mishap — As Republicans Scramble to Put Party Feuds Behind Them
June 13 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Texas Republicans got more than they bargained for during their state convention in Houston, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A live elephant brought onto the convention floor to promote party unity became the center of attention after it unexpectedly peed in front of delegates.
Unity Display Takes a Messy Turn
The elephant was paraded through the convention hall as a "larger-than-life surprise" for attendees gathered to elect party leaders and prepare for November's elections.
Videos shared online showed the animal walking through the crowd wearing a banner that read "UNITY DRIVES VICTORY" alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign logo.
Delegates initially cheered and pulled out their phones to capture the moment as music blasted through the convention center.
But the display took an awkward turn when the elephant suddenly stopped and relieved itself on the convention floor.
"Oh, shoot!" one attendee could be heard shouting as laughter and surprised reactions spread through the crowd.
Democrats Jump on the Viral Moment
Footage of the incident quickly made the rounds online, giving political opponents an opportunity they couldn't resist.
Texas Democrats mocked the mishap in a post on X, calling it "the perfect metaphor for the Texas Republican Party."
The incident quickly overshadowed the event's intended message of unity, which Republican leaders had spent much of the convention promoting, per The Daily Beast.
After months of infighting within the party, speakers repeatedly urged delegates to rally together ahead of November's elections.
Party Leaders Push for Unity
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who defeated longtime Sen. John Cornyn in last month's Republican Senate primary runoff, told delegates he hoped to bring Republicans together.
"I want everyone to know, no matter who you supported in the primary, I will work every day to earn your support," Paxton said.
Abbott delivered a similar message during his speech, declaring: "When we Republicans unite, we are unbeatable."
Leadership Shake-Up and Election Battle Ahead
The convention highlighted some of those ongoing tensions when delegates voted to remove Texas GOP Chair Abraham George and replace him with deputy chair D'rinda Randall in a surprise leadership shake-up.
Republicans are now focused on a closely watched Senate race between Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico.
Several convention speakers targeted Talarico throughout the event, with Paxton calling his opponent "a threat to everything we hold dear as Texans."
Still, Paxton enters the race carrying political baggage of his own.
The attorney general was impeached by the Texas House in 2023 on allegations including bribery and abuse of office before being acquitted by the Texas Senate.