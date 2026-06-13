Texas GOP's 'Unity' Elephant Pees on Convention Floor in Humiliating Live Mishap — As Republicans Scramble to Put Party Feuds Behind Them

A live elephant brought onto the convention floor to promote party unity became the center of attention after it unexpectedly peed in front of delegates.

Texas Republicans got more than they bargained for during their state convention in Houston, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Delegates cheered as the elephant paraded through the Houston convention hall wearing a 'UNITY DRIVES VICTORY' banner.

The elephant was paraded through the convention hall as a "larger-than-life surprise" for attendees gathered to elect party leaders and prepare for November's elections.

Videos shared online showed the animal walking through the crowd wearing a banner that read "UNITY DRIVES VICTORY" alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign logo.

Delegates initially cheered and pulled out their phones to capture the moment as music blasted through the convention center.

But the display took an awkward turn when the elephant suddenly stopped and relieved itself on the convention floor.

"Oh, shoot!" one attendee could be heard shouting as laughter and surprised reactions spread through the crowd.