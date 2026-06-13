EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon Quits Hollywood — A-Lister 'Walking Away From Limelight' for One 'Heartbreaking' Reason
June 13 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Matt Damon's hatred of the "ruthless" and "uncertain" movie business have cost him precious time with his family – prompting the Oscar-winning actor to step back from the spotlight and become increasingly selective about the projects he takes on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 55-year-old Oppenheimer star shares four daughters – Alexia, 26, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15 – with his wife Luciana Barroso, 49.
Damon Eyes Retirement Rumors
As his children grow older, Damon said he has become increasingly focused on being present at home after years spent navigating an industry he believes has pulled him away from fatherhood.
The actor made the remarks while reflecting on balancing family life with a career spanning decades at the top of Hollywood.
A source close to the actor told us: "Matt has reached a point where family comes before everything else. He's not interested in chasing every opportunity anymore, and these comments have sparked rumors he's set for virtual retirement.
"Watching his daughters grow up has made him reassess how much time he wants to spend working versus being at home.
"The movie industry can demand constant attention and planning, but Matt is determined not to miss out on important moments with his family as his children become adults."
Ruthless Hollywood Blamed
Damon explained how fatherhood has changed his priorities by saying: "I think about it a lot, especially as my kids are getting older: really trying to be here now.
"And it's hard for me to do that. And I think maybe that has to do with my own nature.
"It also has to do with this career where you're always trying to figure out what's ahead because it's such an uncertain business and a pretty ruthless one."
Damon said the pressures and unpredictability of the entertainment industry had combined over the years to take him away from family life more often than he would have liked.
He added: "Those kinds of things have conspired to, I think, maybe take me out of where I am, more than I'd like."
Star Adopts Eastwood Vision
The actor also suggested age and experience have changed the way he approaches his career, making him far more selective about accepting roles than he was earlier in life.
He said: "I know Clint Eastwood said it, 'You get tired of seeing yourself on camera.'
"You're like, 'It's somebody else's turn.'
"I think that's another way of saying you want to be really intentional about what you take and do.
"And I remember George Clooney saying to me years ago, I think he was talking about Paul Newman – in those years, Paul Newman would take a role like The Verdict and then he wouldn't work for three or four years, and then he'd do another one and really wait for those great roles.
"And there's less of that kind of young person's engine of needing to prove something and more about, like, accepting work and doing it on your terms and doing it as precisely and as well as you can."
Damon previously reflected on the speed at which children grow up during a 2024 interview promoting The Instigators alongside Casey Affleck, who has sons Indiana and Atticus.
Damon said: "I don't think we swap a lot of fatherly advice. I mean, we do talk about it, but it's more in the sense of just marvelling at how quickly it's passing.
"It's like suddenly your kid's going to college, and it's at a blistering pace."