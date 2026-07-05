EXCLUSIVE: How O.J. Simpson Buried His Fortune on Tax Haven Isle Decades Before Cancer Death — Inside His Secret Trip to Irish Bank to 'Hide $7Million Nest-Egg From Grieving Goldman Family'
July 5 2026, Published 7:02 p.m. ET
O.J. Simpson secretly visited England on a secret mission to squirrel away his $6.9million fortune instead of hand over the compensation he owed to the grieving family of Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The killer NFL star stashed his cash at the Ulster Bank on the windswept Isle of Man, off the coast of Ireland – a haven for international tax dodgers – to keep it away from the families of his slaughtered wife Nicole Brown and her slain pal Goldman, an insider in the British banking industry has told us.
Secret Fortune Claim
The claim comes on the 32nd anniversary of Brown and Goldman's deaths, after they were found butchered together.
On the night of June 12, 1994, mom-of-two Nicole, 35, then the ex-wife of former NFL star Simpson and her friend Ron, 25, were brutally stabbed to death outside of her condominium in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.
The double murder and the subsequent legal proceedings became one of the most highly publicised events in American history – sparking Simpson's 1995 'Trial of the Century' for their murders.
Simpson was ultimately acquitted for the June 12, 1994, stabbing deaths of Nicole and Ron.
But the two victims' families subsequently filed a civil lawsuit against him for wrongful death and in February 1997, a California civil jury unanimously found Simpson liable for Nicole and Ron's deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5million in damages.
Estate Finally Pays
Slippery Simpson – who died from prostate cancer in April 2024 at the age of 76 – spent decades ducking the judgment made against him in 1997 and it was
not until 2025 disgraced Simpson's estate finally agreed to pay the family of Ron.
His estate accepted a near-$58million claim from the Goldmans, according to documents filed in a Las Vegas court by the NFL great's longtime lawyer Malcolm LaVergne.
An insider told us at the time: "The money doesn't take away the colossal pain the Goldmans have suffered, but at least it gives them some sense of justice in taking the blood money from O.J.'s estate and ensuring they're holding all parties responsible."
Simpson left behind a fortune of around $3million at the time of his death, setting the stage for a court scuffle between his estate and creditors – including Ron's father, Fred, who at first filed a claim for $117million for the initial amount due plus interest.
The late Norman Pardo, who managed Simpson for nearly 10 years, had told us Simpson used shady schemes to conceal his cash-only businesses, which included secretly selling memorabilia, attending autograph-signing sessions and making night club appearances.
Offshore Cash Trail
A source has now told us way before he was slapped with the civil ruling holding him liable for Nicole and Ron's deaths, Simpson opened an account in the Cayman Islands, before he transferred his fortune to a bank in Dublin, Ireland.
Finally, says our insider, he switched his stash to the Ulster Bank on the rocky Isle of Man.
"He approached several banks, but only Ulster would handle the transfer," claimed a source in the banking industry.
Moving the money from bank-to-bank helps hide cash, as the more banks Simpson passed money through, the more difficult it became to trace his cash.
Insiders told us Simpson squirreled away a $6.9million nest egg using the dodgy finance technique.
Following Simpson's death in April 2024, Ron's father Fred Goldman said his passing was "no great loss to the world."
The devastated dad added: "The only thing I have to say is it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years."