EXCLUSIVE: How O.J. Simpson Buried His Fortune on Tax Haven Isle Decades Before Cancer Death — Inside His Secret Trip to Irish Bank to 'Hide $7Million Nest-Egg From Grieving Goldman Family'

The claim comes on the 32nd anniversary of Brown and Goldman's deaths, after they were found butchered together.

On the night of June 12, 1994, mom-of-two Nicole, 35, then the ex-wife of former NFL star Simpson and her friend Ron, 25, were brutally stabbed to death outside of her condominium in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

The double murder and the subsequent legal proceedings became one of the most highly publicised events in American history – sparking Simpson's 1995 'Trial of the Century' for their murders.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted for the June 12, 1994, stabbing deaths of Nicole and Ron.

But the two victims' families subsequently filed a civil lawsuit against him for wrongful death and in February 1997, a California civil jury unanimously found Simpson liable for Nicole and Ron's deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5million in damages.