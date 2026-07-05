EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Became 'White Witch' Before Horror Death — Conducting Rituals With Psychic Near Spot Where Royal Buried a Stillborn Child
July 5 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Princess Diana became a "white witch" before her death – holding burial rituals with her psychic to cleanse objects of "bad energy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tragic royal's "healer" Simone Simmons told us they held the ceremonies near the same spot at Kensington Palace gardens where the princess helped bury a pal's stillborn baby.
Princess Diana's Secret Rituals
Diana – who would have been 65 this year if she had survived her horrific Paris car smash – was obsessed with clairvoyants, astrologers, mediums and the afterlife.
She even held a funeral for pal Rosa Monckton's dead child in 1994.
Top business exec Monckton, then 40, and her newspaper editor husband Dominic Lawson lost their daughter to stillbirth around the same time Diana was dealing with the trauma of her split from Prince Charles.
When Diana heard of the heartbreak, she offered Monckton the palace grounds as their child's final resting place – and to avoid telling security about the night ritual, she told palace staff she was burying a pet in the garden.
Simmons told us Diana continued her practice of burying items in the garden after the "funeral."
The psychic – who spoke to Diana for up to 14 hours a day on the phone and regularly visited her home at Kensington Palace – said: "Anyone who dug around that area would be really surprised about what they would find buried there.
"Diana got into burying items in the ground as part of a cleansing ritual. We would bury items she thought had a bad or evil energy, conduct a ceremony, and Diana believed the items emerged cleansed and with a better energy."
Princess Diana the 'White Witch'
Simmons, 71, said one of the items Diana buried was a cluster of precious stones gifted to her by Saudis.
It is believed Diana's hatred of the Middle East's links to arms dealing led her to believe the presents had "bad energy."
The ceremonies are thought to have taken place within the west wall of a small secluded garden at Kensington Palace, loved by Diana.
Simmons has previously been referred to by critics of Diana's as a "witch."
And Diana herself once referred to the spiritualist as a "good witch" and asked a friend if they thought she kept a cauldron at home.
A royal insider told us: "Diana spent so much time with her collection of psychics and clairvoyants, she became something of a 'good witch' or 'white witch' herself.
"She always saw herself as a healer due to her extreme empathy, and when that was combined with her obsession with psychics and the like, she became a virtual white witch before her death."
Psychic Warnings Revealed
Diana's inquest heard she dubbed a clairvoyant used by Sarah Ferguson "Fergie's witch-woman."
She gave her the name after the medium warned Diana that the then-Prince Charles was doomed to die in a car crash. Diana's psychic, Rita Rogers, then told the princess the brake cables of her car would be cut.
The royal – who died aged 36 on August 31, 1997 – also hired Madame Vasso, a Greek mystic who encouraged her clients to sit under a Perspex pyramid to cleanse themselves.
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Diana's pal described their moonlight stillborn burial ceremony as "very, very moving." Monckton read a verse over the grave by Rabindranath Tagore, India's greatest poet and Nobel prize-winner.
The next time she read it out loud was to Diana, as they sailed through the Greek Islands on what turned out to be their last holiday together, 10 days before Diana was killed.
Diana placed an urn on the spot where the baby, called Natalia, was buried. She hoped it would be a permanent memorial because there was no headstone and the grave was otherwise unmarked.
After Diana's death, the urn was among her effects that were removed. Use of the walled garden, where Diana conducted her burial rituals, passed to Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie-Christine, who set about having it landscaped.
But it's understood that contractors were told not to disturb the area.