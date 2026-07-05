EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Became 'White Witch' Before Horror Death — Conducting Rituals With Psychic Near Spot Where Royal Buried a Stillborn Child

Diana – who would have been 65 this year if she had survived her horrific Paris car smash – was obsessed with clairvoyants, astrologers, mediums and the afterlife.

She even held a funeral for pal Rosa Monckton's dead child in 1994.

Top business exec Monckton, then 40, and her newspaper editor husband Dominic Lawson lost their daughter to stillbirth around the same time Diana was dealing with the trauma of her split from Prince Charles.

When Diana heard of the heartbreak, she offered Monckton the palace grounds as their child's final resting place – and to avoid telling security about the night ritual, she told palace staff she was burying a pet in the garden.

Simmons told us Diana continued her practice of burying items in the garden after the "funeral."

The psychic – who spoke to Diana for up to 14 hours a day on the phone and regularly visited her home at Kensington Palace – said: "Anyone who dug around that area would be really surprised about what they would find buried there.

"Diana got into burying items in the ground as part of a cleansing ritual. We would bury items she thought had a bad or evil energy, conduct a ceremony, and Diana believed the items emerged cleansed and with a better energy."