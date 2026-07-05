Terrifying Video Captures Moment Seaplane Slams Into NYC's East River With 8 Aboard

The dramatic clip shows those onboard gripping their seats as the plane bounces across the rough water before finally coming to a stop.

"Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!" several passengers can be heard shouting as sirens begin blaring in the background, per the clips obtained by the New York Post.

Nervous laughter follows as those onboard realize they have survived the frightening ordeal.

Footage taken from outside the aircraft shows the seaplane partially submerged with one wing beneath the water as first responders quickly surrounded the scene.