EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Death Cover-Up Shock — King of Pop's Drugs Doc Accused of Getting Help to Move 'Bad' Singer's Corpse After Deadly Tranquilizer Dose Was Pumped Into His Veins
July 5 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
A mysterious accomplice is said to have helped Michael Jackson's private doctor, Conrad Murray, cover up how the King of Pop really died.
RadarOnline.com can reveal this is the shocking conclusion from experts who've studied bombshell CSI and photographic evidence gathered at the rented mansion where Jackson perished aged 50 – 17 years ago last month – on June 25, 2009.
Experts Challenge Timeline
After reviewing that evidence, autopsy ﬁndings and witness testimony, the experts conclude the music legend was dead for as long as five hours before paramedics were called to the scene – and they say Murray and a second person moved Jackson's corpse from one bedroom to another.
The experts theorize Thriller superstar Jackson was lying on his live-in cardiologist's bed when Murray – who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Jackson's death and served two years in a California prison – administered a fatal dose of the powerful surgical anesthetic Propofol.
After the iconic singer stopped breathing, they claim, Murray frantically tried to resuscitate him on the bed, leaving a deep indentation from the forceful CPR action of pushing down on the body.
The experts suspect when the doctor realized his patient was dead, he enlisted the help of another person to carry Jackson's body back to the singer's own bedroom before staging a phony CPR attempt on the corpse and ﬁnally calling for paramedics.
"The indentation on Murray's bed looks like it could be the epicenter of the case, the very spot where he tried to jump-start Michael's lifeless body," retired FBI special agent in charge Ted Gunderson told us.
He added: "Did Murray try to fool people into thinking that Jackson died on the way to the hospital in the hope that an autopsy could be avoided? If so, it didn't work, and he eventually had to confess to administering the Propofol."
Though Murray said Jackson had a faint pulse when he claimed he found the superstar unconscious in his own bed, one of Jackson's close friends revealed he found out from the paramedics that the legend was long dead by the time they arrived.
The 911 call was placed at 12:21 pm – and the emergency crew responded within minutes.
Another expert notes there may have been signs Jackson was moved after he died by disruptions in the pattern of livor mortis.
Livor mortis, also known as postmortem lividity or hypostasis, is the purple-red discoloration of the skin that occurs after death. It is caused by the cessation of circulation, which allows gravity to pull the blood downward into the lowest (dependent) capillaries of the body.
"If someone carried the body from one room to another, the livor would be ‘broken' where contact was made," explains famed forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. "If one person held his ankles and the other held him under the arms, there would be corresponding white interruptions of the livor mortis in those spots."
Wecht, author of A Question of Murder, added the emergency room staff would relay such information to the coroner's ofﬁce because those clues would dissipate before the autopsy could be performed.
Autopsy Questions Raised
Wecht also said the time of death for Jackson could have been established by examining the food left in the singer's gut to see how far along it was in the digestive process.
His body temperature could also have been used to determine the time he died, which many now suspect was hidden from investigators.
Further evidence of a cover-up comes from a photo of Murray's bedroom in Jackson's home in Holmby Hills, California, said experts.
"Usually, when someone is given CPR, he or she coughs up sputum, or bloody mucus, and vomit," explained Gunderson, a crime-scene specialist.
"But we don't see any tell-tale stains on either Michael's bed or Murray's bed. What we do see in the photo of Murray's room is a discarded medical towel wadded up under the night table, and that might have been used to collect those bodily ﬂuids.
"We also see drapery blowing, indicating that the window is open. As we know from Michael's former nurse, he liked to be in rooms that were unusually warm, so perhaps Murray opened the window hoping the cool breeze would help to revive his patient."
And a mysterious phone call placed to a woman in Houston ﬁve hours before the paramedics were contacted is also fueling speculation the truth about Jackson's death still isn't being told.
After the call, insiders told us the woman and another female removed items from a storage unit where sources sid Murray kept a large number of Propofol vials.