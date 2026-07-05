EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Death Cover-Up Shock — King of Pop's Drugs Doc Accused of Getting Help to Move 'Bad' Singer's Corpse After Deadly Tranquilizer Dose Was Pumped Into His Veins

After reviewing that evidence, autopsy ﬁndings and witness testimony, the experts conclude the music legend was dead for as long as five hours before paramedics were called to the scene – and they say Murray and a second person moved Jackson's corpse from one bedroom to another.

The experts theorize Thriller superstar Jackson was lying on his live-in cardiologist's bed when Murray – who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Jackson's death and served two years in a California prison – administered a fatal dose of the powerful surgical anesthetic Propofol.

After the iconic singer stopped breathing, they claim, Murray frantically tried to resuscitate him on the bed, leaving a deep indentation from the forceful CPR action of pushing down on the body.

The experts suspect when the doctor realized his patient was dead, he enlisted the help of another person to carry Jackson's body back to the singer's own bedroom before staging a phony CPR attempt on the corpse and ﬁnally calling for paramedics.

"The indentation on Murray's bed looks like it could be the epicenter of the case, the very spot where he tried to jump-start Michael's lifeless body," retired FBI special agent in charge Ted Gunderson told us.

He added: "Did Murray try to fool people into thinking that Jackson died on the way to the hospital in the hope that an autopsy could be avoided? If so, it didn't work, and he eventually had to confess to administering the Propofol."