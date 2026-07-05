Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Alleged $2 Billion Prenup and One Clause That Could Stop Future Breakup Songs
July 5 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have just tied the knot, but legal experts are already weighing in on what could happen if the power couple's romance ever came to an end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to top divorce attorneys, the pair's reported prenuptial agreement could contain one surprising provision aimed at protecting the NFL star from becoming the subject of one of Swift's signature breakup anthems.
Lawyers Predict a Straightforward Split of Their Fortunes
Although neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the existence or terms of a prenup, Manhattan divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman believes the document would likely keep their vast individual fortunes separate.
"I think the prenup is actually going to be a pretty simple document — what's his right now will be his and what's hers is hers," Newman told the Daily Mail.
The attorney explained that any assets the pair purchases together during their marriage would likely be divided based on each person's financial contribution.
"If they put money into a joint asset using joint names, like a home, they'd both get back what they put in plus any appreciation," she added.
Experts believe the singer would likely retain ownership of her future music, business ventures, and other intellectual property.
"My guess is not," Newman said when asked whether Kelce would receive a share of Swift's future earnings. "Unless they decide to do something together in some capacity."
"She values her output greatly, and I believe there will be a very clear document that says what she creates in the future is hers. Similarly, he's got creative things that he would obviously want to retain. I believe they will be very respectful."
One Clause Could Affect Swift's Signature Breakup Songs
While financial protections are expected in virtually any celebrity prenup, Newman suggested one provision could attract even more attention.
"Potentially there could be something in a prenup that would hamper her doing similar because it's kind of her signature," she said, referring to Swift's history of writing songs inspired by former relationships.
The lawyer explained that confidentiality provisions could go beyond finances.
"Legal documents can have all sorts of language that talks about confidentiality, but also restricts her from writing or singing about anything that reflects on him," Newman said.
"There are ways you can get round it with creative license, because you can only draft so much and everyone's probably going to know what she's talking about, even if it is described very differently," she added.
"But there can definitely be language to make attempts to try to avoid her being able to do that."
Swift's Billion-Dollar Empire Could Stay Protected
Experts believe Swift's extensive business empire would remain firmly under her control in the event of a split.
The Grammy winner reportedly earns around $100 million annually from streaming alone and owns a real estate portfolio valued at more than $120 million, along with a private jet and a sprawling music catalog that has become one of the industry's most valuable assets.
Her earnings from touring, merchandising, film projects, and endorsement deals have helped propel her fortune into billionaire territory, making her one of the wealthiest musicians in the world.
Experts Say the Couple's Wealth Makes Things Simpler
Florida prenup attorney Brian Karpf agreed that dividing the couple's assets would likely be relatively uncomplicated because of the significant wealth each brought into the marriage.
"This is pretty straightforward in light of their respective wealth. It makes things simpler," he told the outlet.
"Perhaps they do some joint ventures, but I would suspect most of their estates would remain separate. I believe all her future earnings are going to remain her separate property. That is likely to be carved out at this point."
Karpf also weighed in on whether a confidentiality provision could prevent either party from publicly discussing the relationship if it ended.
"Maybe they could have some language that talks about not getting into intimate details," he said. "It's possible, but it's hard to police."