Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Alleged $2 Billion Prenup and One Clause That Could Stop Future Breakup Songs

Although neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the existence or terms of a prenup, Manhattan divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman believes the document would likely keep their vast individual fortunes separate.

"I think the prenup is actually going to be a pretty simple document — what's his right now will be his and what's hers is hers," Newman told the Daily Mail.

The attorney explained that any assets the pair purchases together during their marriage would likely be divided based on each person's financial contribution.

"If they put money into a joint asset using joint names, like a home, they'd both get back what they put in plus any appreciation," she added.

Experts believe the singer would likely retain ownership of her future music, business ventures, and other intellectual property.

"My guess is not," Newman said when asked whether Kelce would receive a share of Swift's future earnings. "Unless they decide to do something together in some capacity."

"She values her output greatly, and I believe there will be a very clear document that says what she creates in the future is hers. Similarly, he's got creative things that he would obviously want to retain. I believe they will be very respectful."