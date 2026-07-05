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Home > News > Taylor Swift

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Alleged $2 Billion Prenup and One Clause That Could Stop Future Breakup Songs

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Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged prenup could reportedly include one surprising clause about her future music.

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July 5 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have just tied the knot, but legal experts are already weighing in on what could happen if the power couple's romance ever came to an end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to top divorce attorneys, the pair's reported prenuptial agreement could contain one surprising provision aimed at protecting the NFL star from becoming the subject of one of Swift's signature breakup anthems.

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Lawyers Predict a Straightforward Split of Their Fortunes

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image of Legal experts believe Swift and Kelce's reported prenup would keep their massive fortunes separate.
Source: mega

Legal experts believe Swift and Kelce's reported prenup would keep their massive fortunes separate.

Although neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the existence or terms of a prenup, Manhattan divorce attorney Jacqueline Newman believes the document would likely keep their vast individual fortunes separate.

"I think the prenup is actually going to be a pretty simple document — what's his right now will be his and what's hers is hers," Newman told the Daily Mail.

The attorney explained that any assets the pair purchases together during their marriage would likely be divided based on each person's financial contribution.

"If they put money into a joint asset using joint names, like a home, they'd both get back what they put in plus any appreciation," she added.

Experts believe the singer would likely retain ownership of her future music, business ventures, and other intellectual property.

"My guess is not," Newman said when asked whether Kelce would receive a share of Swift's future earnings. "Unless they decide to do something together in some capacity."

"She values her output greatly, and I believe there will be a very clear document that says what she creates in the future is hers. Similarly, he's got creative things that he would obviously want to retain. I believe they will be very respectful."

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One Clause Could Affect Swift's Signature Breakup Songs

image of A top divorce attorney said the alleged prenup could potentially restrict future breakup songs about Kelce.
Source: mega

A top divorce attorney said the alleged prenup could potentially restrict future breakup songs about Kelce.

While financial protections are expected in virtually any celebrity prenup, Newman suggested one provision could attract even more attention.

"Potentially there could be something in a prenup that would hamper her doing similar because it's kind of her signature," she said, referring to Swift's history of writing songs inspired by former relationships.

The lawyer explained that confidentiality provisions could go beyond finances.

"Legal documents can have all sorts of language that talks about confidentiality, but also restricts her from writing or singing about anything that reflects on him," Newman said.

"There are ways you can get round it with creative license, because you can only draft so much and everyone's probably going to know what she's talking about, even if it is described very differently," she added.

"But there can definitely be language to make attempts to try to avoid her being able to do that."

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Swift's Billion-Dollar Empire Could Stay Protected

image of Experts said Swift's future music, business ventures, and intellectual property would likely remain hers under a prenup.
Source: mega

Experts said Swift's future music, business ventures, and intellectual property would likely remain hers under a prenup.

Experts believe Swift's extensive business empire would remain firmly under her control in the event of a split.

The Grammy winner reportedly earns around $100 million annually from streaming alone and owns a real estate portfolio valued at more than $120 million, along with a private jet and a sprawling music catalog that has become one of the industry's most valuable assets.

Her earnings from touring, merchandising, film projects, and endorsement deals have helped propel her fortune into billionaire territory, making her one of the wealthiest musicians in the world.

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Experts Say the Couple's Wealth Makes Things Simpler

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image of Divorce experts believe Swift and Kelce's immense wealth could actually make a potential divorce easier to resolve.
Source: mega

Divorce experts believe Swift and Kelce's immense wealth could actually make a potential divorce easier to resolve.

Florida prenup attorney Brian Karpf agreed that dividing the couple's assets would likely be relatively uncomplicated because of the significant wealth each brought into the marriage.

"This is pretty straightforward in light of their respective wealth. It makes things simpler," he told the outlet.

"Perhaps they do some joint ventures, but I would suspect most of their estates would remain separate. I believe all her future earnings are going to remain her separate property. That is likely to be carved out at this point."

Karpf also weighed in on whether a confidentiality provision could prevent either party from publicly discussing the relationship if it ended.

"Maybe they could have some language that talks about not getting into intimate details," he said. "It's possible, but it's hard to police."

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