EXCLUSIVE: Lily Allen's Conspiracy Theorist Dad Speaks Out on Princess Diana 'Killing' — 'She Was Murdered Over Landmine Campaign'
July 5 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Princess Diana was assassinated over her landmines campaign, Lily Allen's actor dad Keith Allen has controversially insisted.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Shallow Grave star spoke out about his theory after making an explosive documentary on Di's death – which is still banned from being shown in the UK, as fans and her family mark what would have been her 65th birthday this year.
Landmine Theory Revived
Keith, 72, also dismissed conspiracy theories Diana was bumped off for planning to marry her Muslim partner Dodi Fayed, who many believe had got her pregnant before they both died in a Paris car smash death in 1997.
The actor – dad of singer Lily and Game Of Thrones star Alfie Allen – declared: "People think it's something to do with the royal family loathing Diana, and her taking revenge on them by f------ a Muslim and being apparently pregnant and the implications of an heir to the throne.
"It's obfuscation. In fact, what people tend to forget is that she had become a spokesperson and focal point for banning landmines."
Keith added Diana's reach was so powerful she got US president Bill Clinton involved in her campaign.
But he said the fact Clinton betrayed a promise he made to Diana to ban landmines was proof she was killed.
Keith seethed: "There was so much money involved in the manufacture of landmines and Diana had got Bill Clinton to sign a banning order. Within four days of her dying Clinton rescinded his signature. I would say Diana was murdered."
Clinton Decision Under Fire
Diana's supporters were stunned when Clinton bowed to pressure from US intelligence bosses at the Pentagon and refused to sign a treaty forbidding use of the weapons.
The US still uses landmines and under the Clinton administration from 1993, American agents bugged Diana's phone calls when she stayed with her friend Lucia Fletcher de Lima at the Brazilian Embassy in Washington.
The National Security Agency still holds a top-secret file of about 30 transcripts of those personal chats, which Clinton may have read.
Keith's film on Di's death, Unlawful Killing, was pulled from UK distribution after censors demanded 87 cuts before it could be released in Britain.
His documentary, backed by Dodi's ex-Harrod's late tycoon dad Mohamed Al Fayed, caused outrage when it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011 – as it included a paparazzi photo of Diana in the wreckage of the crashed Mercedes in a Paris underpass.
The image, taken moments after the 1997 smash that also claimed the life of Di and Dodi, had never been publicly seen.
Banned Diana Film Row
Keith defended his flick in 2011.
He sneered about the demand to make almost 100 cuts before it could be shown in Britain over fears it contained libellous statements: "Pity, because at a time when the sugar rush of the royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton has been sending republicans into a diabetic coma, it could act as a welcome antidote."
Conspiracy theorists have long been convinced Diana, 36, was killed in 1997 because she planned to expose senior members of the arms trade involved with the multi-billion pound business of landmine production.
Michael Mansfield QC – who represented Dodi's dad Mohamed al-Fayed in the inquest into the death of his son Dodi and the former royal – is among those who support the theory.
Diary Claim Resurfaces
He said Diana claimed she had an "exposure diary" in which she was going to unmask the people most closely involved with the British manufacturing of land mines.
Mansfield stated: "I think everyone remembers she raised the profile of the land mines.
"Everybody is aware that the British involvement in the arms trade, particularly land mines, is and was a huge vested interest.
"It seems to me she had planned various visits. She had already been to Angola, she was going to Cambodia later in the year.
"She was going to set up an institute for the victims of the land mines that had been exploded.
"A large number of land mines had been manufactured by the British and I think, and a witness who knew her well claimed, that she had an exposure diary in which she was going to expose the people most closely involved in the British arms trade. It seems to me that is not unrelated to her death."