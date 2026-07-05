EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Murder Conspiracies Erupt on 17th Anniversary of King of Pop's Death — Ex-FBI Agent Leads Claims Dr. Conrad Murray Was Fall Guy
July 5 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson is believed to have been murdered for his money – and a massive cover-up by conspirators could be about to be ripped wide open, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
The late King of Pop's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Jackson's 2009 death and served two years in a California prison.
Conspiracy Claims on Michael Jackson's Death Grow
But now – as fans mark the 17th anniversary of Jackson's death – insiders believe the charges against him are just the tip of the iceberg.
They told us they believe there is a conspiracy and that as many as 20 other people will be linked to a sinister plot that robbed the world of Jackson's immense talent.
"This is the biggest conspiracy since JFK's assassination!" declared retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Ted Gunderson. "Dr. Murray has been accused of manslaughter. But I think a lot more people are going to be connected to a massive conspiracy."
Even Jackson family members believe there is a broad conspiracy of powerful ﬁgures who determined the music icon was worth more to them dead than alive.
"To me, Murray's just a fall guy," the late singer's father, Joe Jackson, said. "There's other people involved with this whole thing. But I think if he's interrogated, he would tell everything he knows."
Michael's sister La Toya Jackson also believes Murray wasn't acting alone when he pumped Jackson full of sedatives and the powerful anesthetic Propofol on June 25, which led to the Beat It hitmaker suffering a fatal heart attack on June 25, 2009, aged 50.
"Michael was murdered, and although he died at the hands of Dr. Conrad Murray, I believe Dr. Murray was a part of a much larger plan," charges La Toya, who said she fears for her own life because she knows too much.
Michael Jackson Family Demands Answers
And according to a source in the Jackson family's hometown of Gary, Indiana, Michael's father, mother Katherine, and some other family members have been secretly told by investigators that a cadre of conspirators may soon be snared.
"It's all about Michael's money," the insider told us. "The parties involved in this conspiracy stood to make $1billion off his death.
"Tell me why Michael's mother gets $90,000 a month for overseeing his estate and other associates make ﬁve times that amount? Something's just not right, and this whole thing is about to get much uglier."
Thriller sensation Jackson had a net worth of $236.6million when he died. But since his passing, his estate has earned millions more.
In 2018, the figure was $400 million.
It was the eighth year since his death, the entertainer's annual earnings were reported to be over $100million, bringing the singer's posthumous total to $2.4billion. Jackson was the top-earning dead celebrity each year after his death through 2025, except 2012, 2021, and 2022.
Fans also shelled out $71million to see the documentary about his ﬁnal performances, Michael Jackson: This Is It.
The recently released movie on Michael's life has overtaken Oppenheimer as the highest-grossing biopic of all time, after taking $977million at the worldwide box office.
And his estate has made millions more in royalties from album sales, radio play, his SONY/ATV music catalog, cell phone ringtones, music videos, and merchandising deals.
His hit album, Number Ones, ﬁrst released in 2003, was the best-seller of 2009, topping Taylor Swift's Fearless!
Cover Up Allegations
Amid the sea of money, Murray has been accused of trying to cover up what really happened to the troubled Moonwalker, sources said.
Stunning published reports reveal the medic waited 47 minutes after the singer stopped breathing in his rented home in Holmby Hills, California, before telling a security guard to call 911.
During that delay, Murray, now 73, made at least three phone calls – one to Michael's longtime dermatologist, Dr. Arnold Klein, another to an attorney, and a third to a mysterious associate.
"Reports say surveillance tapes showing people coming and going that day were taken from Jackson's house and that he was dead long before cops got there," private eye Gunderson told Radar.
"Some folks have clammed up and refused to say what they know. Maybe one of these people can point to the masterminds of this plot."
Since L.A. cops and federal agents had been targeting Murray, who billed Michael $150,000 a month for his services.
They gathered enough evidence to charge him with a crime.
Ofﬁcials have not linked Murray to a conspiracy theory, but he was arrested February 8 and charged with administering the fatal overdose of Propofol and three sedatives to the drug-addled singer, who called the hospital-grade tranquilizer his "milk" and said he needed it to help him sleep.
So far, Murray is the only person charged in the icon's death.
Dr. Conrad Murray Still Under Fire
Some people, however, now believe the manslaughter charge against him was just a slap on the wrist – and lawmen should again be making the doctor sweat to get to the bottom of what they see as a murder conspiracy.
"The Jacksons are still fuming that he wasn't charged with murder. Nothing about this makes any sense," said a Jackson family insider, who reveals some members of the Gloved One's clan believe Murray would have bared everything he knew about Jackson's death if he had been facing execution or life behind bars over his death.
Gunderson believes a lot of nerves are fraying – and as the pieces come together, "the rats will start creeping out of the woodwork" to expose the conspiracy nearly 20 years after Michael's death.
"I suspect criminal defense lawyers in Hollywood are getting a lot of calls because people are about to be caught in this giant net," Gunderson suspected. Good. Let the truth come out. It's the least we can do for someone who gave the world so much wonderful music."
In 2011, cardiologist Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after administering a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol to Michael Jackson to help the legendary entertainer sleep.
Murray was sentenced to the maximum penalty of four years in prison, though he ultimately served just two years due to time-served credits and California prison realignment rules.
After being released from jail, Murray's medical licenses were suspended in California and Nevada and revoked in Texas.
He attempted to provide consultations and fought to have his licenses reinstated in the U.S. with little success.
In May 2023, he officially opened the DCM Medical Institute in his birth country of Trinidad and Tobago, where he is still legally able to practice medicine.