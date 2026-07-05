EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson Murder Conspiracies Erupt on 17th Anniversary of King of Pop's Death — Ex-FBI Agent Leads Claims Dr. Conrad Murray Was Fall Guy

But now – as fans mark the 17th anniversary of Jackson's death – insiders believe the charges against him are just the tip of the iceberg.

They told us they believe there is a conspiracy and that as many as 20 other people will be linked to a sinister plot that robbed the world of Jackson's immense talent.

"This is the biggest conspiracy since JFK's assassination!" declared retired FBI Special Agent in Charge Ted Gunderson. "Dr. Murray has been accused of manslaughter. But I think a lot more people are going to be connected to a massive conspiracy."

Even Jackson family members believe there is a broad conspiracy of powerful ﬁgures who determined the music icon was worth more to them dead than alive.

"To me, Murray's just a fall guy," the late singer's father, Joe Jackson, said. "There's other people involved with this whole thing. But I think if he's interrogated, he would tell everything he knows."

Michael's sister La Toya Jackson also believes Murray wasn't acting alone when he pumped Jackson full of sedatives and the powerful anesthetic Propofol on June 25, which led to the Beat It hitmaker suffering a fatal heart attack on June 25, 2009, aged 50.

"Michael was murdered, and although he died at the hands of Dr. Conrad Murray, I believe Dr. Murray was a part of a much larger plan," charges La Toya, who said she fears for her own life because she knows too much.