Taylor Swift's Beloved Former Teacher Dies After Cancer Battle the Same Day She Marries Travis Kelce

Schwabe's daughter, Sarah Gordon, revealed on Facebook just one day before his death that her father's condition had deteriorated rapidly and he had been moved to hospice care.

"Over the past several weeks, his health has declined rapidly, and he has now been moved to hospice care," Gordon wrote.

"If you know my dad, you know he has poured his heart into everything he's done. He has always loved teaching. He loves his students."

Alongside the post, Gordon shared a photo of Swift posing with her father while holding a framed plaque commemorating the release of the singer's 2006 self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift.

Before becoming an educator, Schwabe worked as a Chicago police officer.

He later taught criminal justice at Hendersonville High School, where Swift was one of his students between 2004 and 2006 as her music career began taking off.