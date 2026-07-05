Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Sparks Backlash After D-Day Comparison as Critics Claim He Dozed Off at Freedom 250 Celebration

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is facing backlash after comparing his delayed July 4 speech to the D-Day invasion.

Profile Image

July 5 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump is facing fresh backlash after comparing his determination to deliver a delayed Fourth of July speech to the heroic D-Day invasion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's remarks, delivered during a phone call with Fox News host Bret Baier before his late-night address, quickly sparked online criticism.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's D-Day Comparison

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of He spoke to Bret Baier on Fox News about his speech.
Source: mega

He spoke to Bret Baier on Fox News about his speech.

Speaking with Baier after the National Mall was temporarily evacuated because of thunderstorms, Trump insisted he would deliver his remarks no matter how late the celebration ran.

"Those veterans had to go through bad weather on D-Day," Baier quoted Trump as saying. "I'm going through bad weather. No matter what happens, I'm delivering this speech."

Trump added: "Maybe it will be a little bit shorter, but I'm going to do it whether it's 10 or 11 or even 2 a.m. ... If they can storm the beaches on D-Day, I can deliver a speech."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

Social media quickly slammed Trump for his remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

'Lock Him Up!'

image of One person argued, 'lock him up!'
Source: mega

One person argued, 'lock him up!'

Critics destroyed Trump in the comment section.

One person revived scrutiny over Trump's five Vietnam-era military deferments, with one X user writing: "But you couldn't go to Vietnam."

Another said, "Reminder: bone spurs prevented him from serving in Vietnam."

"Lock Him Up! He’s coo coo for Cocoa Puffs," someone else said.

"So now he thinks he is a WWII veteran like my dad. I remember he called veterans suckers and losers," one person commented.

"Brave soldiers stormed the beach. This beached whale will talk for hours on end, highlighting how big a moron he is," another shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Claim Trump Appeared to Doze Off

image of Another clip online showed Trump falling asleep during his 4th of July celebration.
Source: mega

Another clip online showed Trump falling asleep during his 4th of July celebration.

As the Freedom 250 celebration continued into the night, another clip began circulating across social media, with critics claiming Trump appeared to briefly nod off while seated during the event.

Critics sounded off in the comments.

"Trump spent $100,000,000 for a nap," someone wrote.

The same commenter said, "Even his granddaughter (Kai Trump) noticed."

"The worst freaking 4th of July celebration EVER!" another wrote.

Someone else commented, "Did anyone expect anything different? This a------ @POTUS can’t make it through an office meeting without falling asleep; you expected his maturbatory fireworks slop event to be any different?"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Donald and Melania Trump Appeared in 'Work Mode' During July 4 Event Before Showing a 'Different Dynamic,' Expert Claims

split image of Donna Kelce; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Donna Kelce Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding as New Inside Details Emerge From Their 'Magical' Day

Speech Slip Goes Viral

image of Critics also went after Trump for stumbling over his words during his celebration speech.
Source: mega

Critics also went after Trump for stumbling over his words during his celebration speech.

Critics also seized on an apparent verbal stumble during Trump's remarks.

While discussing voter identification, Trump appeared to begin saying, "All voters must show voter ID," before momentarily stumbling over his words, saying, "All motorsssss must — all voters."

One person said, "Trump is glitching heavily tonight."

"TRUMP’S BRAIN IS MISFIRING. Trump is a slurring mess and confusing words. While defending the SAVE Act, he declares all 'moters' must show voter ID. Trump needs to go to sleep," another wrote.

"Today’s speech was HORRIBLE, it was as if some mentally challenged person blabbering stupidity ultra max, he was totally crazy," someone said.

"TRUMP’S SPEECH IS THE WORST OF HIS CAREER. Trump is effecting an annoying robotic tone throughout the speech and is clearly hanging on every word of the teleprompter. This is a low energy snooze fest," a user shared.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.