Donald Trump Sparks Backlash After D-Day Comparison as Critics Claim He Dozed Off at Freedom 250 Celebration
July 5 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing fresh backlash after comparing his determination to deliver a delayed Fourth of July speech to the heroic D-Day invasion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's remarks, delivered during a phone call with Fox News host Bret Baier before his late-night address, quickly sparked online criticism.
Trump's D-Day Comparison
Speaking with Baier after the National Mall was temporarily evacuated because of thunderstorms, Trump insisted he would deliver his remarks no matter how late the celebration ran.
"Those veterans had to go through bad weather on D-Day," Baier quoted Trump as saying. "I'm going through bad weather. No matter what happens, I'm delivering this speech."
Trump added: "Maybe it will be a little bit shorter, but I'm going to do it whether it's 10 or 11 or even 2 a.m. ... If they can storm the beaches on D-Day, I can deliver a speech."
'Lock Him Up!'
Critics destroyed Trump in the comment section.
One person revived scrutiny over Trump's five Vietnam-era military deferments, with one X user writing: "But you couldn't go to Vietnam."
Another said, "Reminder: bone spurs prevented him from serving in Vietnam."
"Lock Him Up! He’s coo coo for Cocoa Puffs," someone else said.
"So now he thinks he is a WWII veteran like my dad. I remember he called veterans suckers and losers," one person commented.
"Brave soldiers stormed the beach. This beached whale will talk for hours on end, highlighting how big a moron he is," another shared.
Critics Claim Trump Appeared to Doze Off
As the Freedom 250 celebration continued into the night, another clip began circulating across social media, with critics claiming Trump appeared to briefly nod off while seated during the event.
Critics sounded off in the comments.
"Trump spent $100,000,000 for a nap," someone wrote.
The same commenter said, "Even his granddaughter (Kai Trump) noticed."
"The worst freaking 4th of July celebration EVER!" another wrote.
Someone else commented, "Did anyone expect anything different? This a------ @POTUS can’t make it through an office meeting without falling asleep; you expected his maturbatory fireworks slop event to be any different?"
Speech Slip Goes Viral
Critics also seized on an apparent verbal stumble during Trump's remarks.
While discussing voter identification, Trump appeared to begin saying, "All voters must show voter ID," before momentarily stumbling over his words, saying, "All motorsssss must — all voters."
One person said, "Trump is glitching heavily tonight."
"TRUMP’S BRAIN IS MISFIRING. Trump is a slurring mess and confusing words. While defending the SAVE Act, he declares all 'moters' must show voter ID. Trump needs to go to sleep," another wrote.
"Today’s speech was HORRIBLE, it was as if some mentally challenged person blabbering stupidity ultra max, he was totally crazy," someone said.
"TRUMP’S SPEECH IS THE WORST OF HIS CAREER. Trump is effecting an annoying robotic tone throughout the speech and is clearly hanging on every word of the teleprompter. This is a low energy snooze fest," a user shared.