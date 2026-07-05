Donald Trump Sparks Backlash After D-Day Comparison as Critics Claim He Dozed Off at Freedom 250 Celebration

The president's remarks, delivered during a phone call with Fox News host Bret Baier before his late-night address, quickly sparked online criticism.

Donald Trump is facing fresh backlash after comparing his determination to deliver a delayed Fourth of July speech to the heroic D-Day invasion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He spoke to Bret Baier on Fox News about his speech.

Speaking with Baier after the National Mall was temporarily evacuated because of thunderstorms, Trump insisted he would deliver his remarks no matter how late the celebration ran.

"Those veterans had to go through bad weather on D-Day," Baier quoted Trump as saying. "I'm going through bad weather. No matter what happens, I'm delivering this speech."

Trump added: "Maybe it will be a little bit shorter, but I'm going to do it whether it's 10 or 11 or even 2 a.m. ... If they can storm the beaches on D-Day, I can deliver a speech."