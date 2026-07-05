EXCLUSIVE: Elton John, 79, Devastates Fans With Latest Huge Sign He Will Never Return to the Stage
July 5 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Elton John is at the center of fears he will never step on a stage again after sources said he has signed up for a hologram residency in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The claim has prompted the latest speculation that the music icon, 79, has no plans to perform in person again as he enters the later years of his life while blighted with a litany of devastating health issues.
Elton John's Hologram Future
The British superstar, who retired from touring in 2023 after completing his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, is said to be set to headline an immersive hologram production at the new Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas when it opens next year.
Insiders said he has bagged a seven-figure fee for the production, with sources saying it will feature digital versions of John alongside collaborators Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee, with technology said to surpass that used in London's ABBA Voyage.
The development comes as Elton continues to deal with serious eyesight problems that have forced him to rethink how he writes music.
A music industry source told us: "The hologram residency is being seen as a major signal that Elton has accepted this next chapter of his career. Fans hoping for another world tour will find this difficult to hear because everything points toward virtual performances rather than a return to the road.
"There is enormous affection for Elton, but many people see this as the clearest indication yet that he has closed the door on traditional live concerts, and are saying he is trying to make as much cash as possible for his family before he reaches the end of the road. It is an emotional moment for longtime fans."
'Lifelike Digital Performances From Elton'
An insider said about the hologram project: "This isn't being developed as a conventional Las Vegas residency where Elton appears on stage night after night.
"Instead, audiences will experience incredibly lifelike digital performances from Elton, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee, created using technology that has advanced dramatically since ABBA Voyage first opened in London. The ambition is to deliver something even more immersive and visually spectacular.
"Hard Rock was determined to secure Elton for the venue's launch and agreed a seven-figure deal to make it happen. Everyone involved sees this as the next evolution of live entertainment rather than simply another residency."
The source noted, "The production has been designed to surround fans with music, visuals and cutting-edge effects in a way that simply hasn't been possible before. It's expected to be one of the most impressive shows Las Vegas has ever staged."
The concept follows the success of ABBA Voyage, which launched in London in 2022 and features digital versions of the Swedish pop group's members performing with their original vocals using sophisticated motion-capture technology.
The production has attracted millions of visitors and has become one of the capital's biggest entertainment attractions.
Elton John and His Failing Eyesight
Despite stepping away from touring, John has continued making music.
While accepting the Glenn Gould Prize in Toronto in May, he revealed his deteriorating eyesight had forced him to abandon the songwriting process he had relied on throughout his career after an infection in France during the summer of 2024 left him blind in his right eye.
He admitted: "I've had eye trouble recently and I always make records by looking at lyrics and writing to lyrics, and so I'm kind of f----- at the moment.'
But John explained the setback unexpectedly opened a new creative path.
The iconic singer – who is set to reach his 80th birthday in March – added: "What my eye has given me is a chance of, at 80 years of age, completely reversing how I write. I'm writing melodies first, and lyrics coming second. I've never done that. And I've just done it."
The Tiny Dancer hitmaker also revealed the new approach resulted in an album unlike any he had previously recorded.
He said: "I've just done an album, which is so different to anything I've ever done before, but it's so happy. I'm so thrilled with it because it's given me another chance to make music."
Elton released Who Believes in Angels? with Brandi Carlile last year, but sources say a hologram residency is likely to reinforce expectations his future performances will take place in digital form rather than on a concert stage.