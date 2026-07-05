EXCLUSIVE: Elton John, 79, Devastates Fans With Latest Huge Sign He Will Never Return to the Stage

The British superstar, who retired from touring in 2023 after completing his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, is said to be set to headline an immersive hologram production at the new Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas when it opens next year.

Insiders said he has bagged a seven-figure fee for the production, with sources saying it will feature digital versions of John alongside collaborators Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee, with technology said to surpass that used in London's ABBA Voyage.

The development comes as Elton continues to deal with serious eyesight problems that have forced him to rethink how he writes music.

A music industry source told us: "The hologram residency is being seen as a major signal that Elton has accepted this next chapter of his career. Fans hoping for another world tour will find this difficult to hear because everything points toward virtual performances rather than a return to the road.

"There is enormous affection for Elton, but many people see this as the clearest indication yet that he has closed the door on traditional live concerts, and are saying he is trying to make as much cash as possible for his family before he reaches the end of the road. It is an emotional moment for longtime fans."