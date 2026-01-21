EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the 'Utterly Heartbreaking' Way Sir Elton John, 78, Is Living Out his Final Days After Being Stricken By Blindness

Sir Elton John is quietly reshaping his life away from the stage, finding solace in music as his failing eyesight and retirement force him into a slower, more reflective final chapter that sources told RadarOnline.com has become an "utterly heartbreaking" way for him to spend his final days. The Rocket Man, 78, stepped back from touring in 2023 after decades as one of the most prolific live performers in modern music.

Battle with Worsening Vision and Total Blindness

Sir Elton John has stepped away from touring and public life.

Since then, the singer and songwriter has been spending more time at home with his family – listening to recordings from across his career while navigating the physical and emotional toll of his worsening vision. Friends say the shift has been difficult for a performer whose life was defined by spectacle, movement and connection with audiences around the world. Speaking recently about how he now engages with his music, John said: "Well, (record producer) Andrew Watt came over and stayed with us in the summer, and you can get this app on the Internet where you can just be listening to Rock of the Westies and pull out isolated music stems, so he just could get the piano track to things like Street Kids. And I never listened back to anything, but that's such a great record. That band was just amazing."

Using Music Stems as a Comfort and Coping Mechanism

Revisiting old albums brings him comfort and reflection.

Sources said such listening has become both a comfort and coping mechanism for John as he approaches total blindness. "Elton is no longer able to experience music the way he once did visually or physically, so sound has taken on an even deeper meaning for him," one insider said. "There is something utterly heartbreaking about the fact that he is revisiting his life's work at a time when his world has physically narrowed, even as his memories feel louder than ever." John has reflected on his music catalog with unusual openness, saying: "I've gotten much more fond of my old catalogue than I used to be, because I hadn't listened to it, but I realise now how musical it was. I mean, we made three orchestral albums – Elton John, Tumbleweed (Connection) and Madman (Across the Water), and then Davey joined the band and we went in a completely band direction and made Honky Chateau, Don't Shoot Me, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Caribou and Captain Fantastic."

Reflecting on a Legendary Music Catalog Through Sound

Those close to him say the act of listening has become ritualistic.

Those close to him say the act of listening has become ritualistic. "He is piecing together his life through sound as he can now barely see," a source said. "Each album represents a different era, a different version of himself, and that reflection is both joyful and painful given what he is facing physically." John explained: "And then I changed bands and we made Rock of the Westies and Blue Moves, which was another one of my favorites. And every album was different – I never made the same album twice… it's bringing me joy, because the stuff actually was really good musically, and that's all I care about."

Family Life and Retirement with David Furnish and Children

Sources said this quieter chapter feels both painful and meaningful.