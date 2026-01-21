EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Detail in Brandon Lee's Autopsy That Has Raised Fresh Questions Over His Tragic On-Set Shooting Death — As Fans Get Set to Mark 33rd Anniversary of His Passing

The son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee was killed in what was officially ruled an accident involving a prop gun on set in Wilmington, North Carolina, only weeks before he was due to marry his fiancée Eliza Hutton.

More than three decades on, the circumstances of his brutal passing remain deeply unsettling for admirers of his work and legacy.

According to official records, Lee was shot while filming a scene in which his character, musician Eric Draven, is murdered.

A prop gun was fired by his co-star Michael Massee, then 41, from a distance of roughly 15 feet.

Lee collapsed moments later, bleeding heavily from his right side, and was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where surgeons operated for five hours and administered 60 units of blood.

He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead around 12 hours later.