Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Death
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Detail in Brandon Lee's Autopsy That Has Raised Fresh Questions Over His Tragic On-Set Shooting Death — As Fans Get Set to Mark 33rd Anniversary of His Passing

Photo of Brandon Lee
Source: MEGA

Sources said a brutal autopsy detail reignited questions about Brandon Lee’s death.

Jan. 20 2026, Published 8:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brandon Lee remains a haunting figure in Hollywood history, and as fans prepare to mark 33 years since his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal renewed attention on a stark detail in the tragic actor's autopsy is once again fueling shock, grief and unanswered questions about how the young actor died.

Lee was just 28 when he was fatally wounded in 1993 during filming of The Crow, a dark comic-book adaptation directed by Alex Proyas.

Article continues below advertisement

The Tragic Death of Brandon Lee on 'The Crow' Set

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brandon Lee
Source: MEGA

Brandon Lee remained a haunting figure in Hollywood history.

Article continues below advertisement

The son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee was killed in what was officially ruled an accident involving a prop gun on set in Wilmington, North Carolina, only weeks before he was due to marry his fiancée Eliza Hutton.

More than three decades on, the circumstances of his brutal passing remain deeply unsettling for admirers of his work and legacy.

According to official records, Lee was shot while filming a scene in which his character, musician Eric Draven, is murdered.

A prop gun was fired by his co-star Michael Massee, then 41, from a distance of roughly 15 feet.

Lee collapsed moments later, bleeding heavily from his right side, and was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where surgeons operated for five hours and administered 60 units of blood.

He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead around 12 hours later.

Article continues below advertisement

Autopsy Findings and the Fatal Prop Gun Failure

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brandon Lee
Source: MEGA

Lee died during filming of The Crow in 1993.

Article continues below advertisement

A source familiar with fan communities said reactions remain raw.

"People are still stunned not just that Brandon died so young, but by the details of how it happened," the source said.

"Every anniversary brings renewed disbelief that something so catastrophic could occur on a professional film set, especially to someone whose career was just beginning."

When the autopsy was released, it revealed a .44-caliber bullet was lodged in Lee's spine.

Investigators later determined the bullet came from a dummy round that had become stuck in the barrel of the prop gun before it was mistakenly fired with a blank.

New Hanover County Medical Examiner Leon Andrews concluded Lee "died of a single gunshot wound," and the death was ruled accidental.

Another source said the specifics of these details continue to trouble fans.

"The idea that an actual bullet was sitting inside that gun is what horrifies people," the source said.

"For many fans, it raises lingering questions about safety checks, oversight and whether this tragedy could have been prevented."

Article continues below advertisement

Lee's Rising Career and 'The Crow' Legacy

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brandon Lee
Source: MEGA

A prop gun fired during a scene fatally wounded him.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of William Shatner

EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner, 94, at Center of Fears He's 'Putting Brave Face on His Mortality' — As 'Star Trek' Icon Fronts Bizarre 'Live Forever' Program

Image of Victoria Lee Jones and Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones' Tragic Daughter Victoria, 34, Was Allegedly 'Pregnant' Before Suspected Overdose Death

Article continues below advertisement

Lee's death came at a pivotal moment. He had already built a reputation as a charismatic action star and was widely expected to follow his father into global stardom.

The Crow was completed using a stunt double and visual effects, then released in 1994 with a dedication to Lee and Hutton.

The film was praised for its atmosphere and Lee's performance, later becoming a cult classic and spawning multiple sequels and a 2024 remake starring Bill Skarsgard.

Fans continue to revisit a chilling comment Lee reportedly made during production.

A friend later recalled that when asked about the dangerous stunts, Lee replied: "Nobody ever gets hurt doing that stuff. They've worked it out."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Conspiracy Theories and the Rumored Bruce Lee Family Curse

Photo of Bruce Lee
Source: MEGA

The son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee was killed in what was officially ruled an accident.

As the anniversary of Lee's death approaches, the loss still resonates.

It has also sparked a web of conspiracy theories – including that Lee was the victim of a supposed "family curse."

It suggests his death was a targeted murder by gangster groups such as the Triads, in "revenge" for Bruce refusing to let them control his career.

"Brandon's death feels unreal even now," a movie industry source said.

"The violence of it, the randomness, and the promise of what he could have become all combine into something fans still struggle to process."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.