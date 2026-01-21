EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Detail in Brandon Lee's Autopsy That Has Raised Fresh Questions Over His Tragic On-Set Shooting Death — As Fans Get Set to Mark 33rd Anniversary of His Passing
Jan. 20 2026, Published 8:34 p.m. ET
Brandon Lee remains a haunting figure in Hollywood history, and as fans prepare to mark 33 years since his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal renewed attention on a stark detail in the tragic actor's autopsy is once again fueling shock, grief and unanswered questions about how the young actor died.
Lee was just 28 when he was fatally wounded in 1993 during filming of The Crow, a dark comic-book adaptation directed by Alex Proyas.
The Tragic Death of Brandon Lee on 'The Crow' Set
The son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee was killed in what was officially ruled an accident involving a prop gun on set in Wilmington, North Carolina, only weeks before he was due to marry his fiancée Eliza Hutton.
More than three decades on, the circumstances of his brutal passing remain deeply unsettling for admirers of his work and legacy.
According to official records, Lee was shot while filming a scene in which his character, musician Eric Draven, is murdered.
A prop gun was fired by his co-star Michael Massee, then 41, from a distance of roughly 15 feet.
Lee collapsed moments later, bleeding heavily from his right side, and was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where surgeons operated for five hours and administered 60 units of blood.
He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead around 12 hours later.
Autopsy Findings and the Fatal Prop Gun Failure
A source familiar with fan communities said reactions remain raw.
"People are still stunned not just that Brandon died so young, but by the details of how it happened," the source said.
"Every anniversary brings renewed disbelief that something so catastrophic could occur on a professional film set, especially to someone whose career was just beginning."
When the autopsy was released, it revealed a .44-caliber bullet was lodged in Lee's spine.
Investigators later determined the bullet came from a dummy round that had become stuck in the barrel of the prop gun before it was mistakenly fired with a blank.
New Hanover County Medical Examiner Leon Andrews concluded Lee "died of a single gunshot wound," and the death was ruled accidental.
Another source said the specifics of these details continue to trouble fans.
"The idea that an actual bullet was sitting inside that gun is what horrifies people," the source said.
"For many fans, it raises lingering questions about safety checks, oversight and whether this tragedy could have been prevented."
Lee's Rising Career and 'The Crow' Legacy
Lee's death came at a pivotal moment. He had already built a reputation as a charismatic action star and was widely expected to follow his father into global stardom.
The Crow was completed using a stunt double and visual effects, then released in 1994 with a dedication to Lee and Hutton.
The film was praised for its atmosphere and Lee's performance, later becoming a cult classic and spawning multiple sequels and a 2024 remake starring Bill Skarsgard.
Fans continue to revisit a chilling comment Lee reportedly made during production.
A friend later recalled that when asked about the dangerous stunts, Lee replied: "Nobody ever gets hurt doing that stuff. They've worked it out."
Conspiracy Theories and the Rumored Bruce Lee Family Curse
As the anniversary of Lee's death approaches, the loss still resonates.
It has also sparked a web of conspiracy theories – including that Lee was the victim of a supposed "family curse."
It suggests his death was a targeted murder by gangster groups such as the Triads, in "revenge" for Bruce refusing to let them control his career.
"Brandon's death feels unreal even now," a movie industry source said.
"The violence of it, the randomness, and the promise of what he could have become all combine into something fans still struggle to process."