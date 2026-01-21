'Today' Co-host Savannah Guthrie 'Panicking' as Show Ratings Surge During Her Medical Leave — And Now She's 'Pushing Doctors to Get Her Back to Work'

"Savannah is in full panic mode. While she's been away with the vocal issue, the ratings went UP," an insider dished about the stressed-out host.

The former attorney is now "pushing her doctors to get her back to work as soon as possible. And so that the audience doesn't forget her, she's insisting the show tape a piece on her at home recovering."

To remind viewers she still exists, Guthrie made a remote appearance from her home during Today's Morning Boost segment on Tuesday, January 20.

She told her coworkers and viewers, "I am still on vocal rest, but I’m allowed to talk for five to 10 minutes every hour," as she debuted her new voice.

Weatherman Al Roker joked that Guthrie's voice, after having nodes removed from her vocal cords, “sounds the same." However, Melvin, 46, assured his cohost, "You sound markedly better!"