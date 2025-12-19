'Today' Co-host Savannah Guthrie Will Be Off the Morning Show for 'Several Weeks' to Undergo Surgery

Savannah Guthrie will be off the Today show for several weeks to undergo surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Guthrie revealed the devastating news on Friday morning's episode of the show.

Why Does Savannah Guthrie Need Surgery?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie will be having surgery in the new year.

The TV host detailed how she has nodules on her vocal cords and a polyp that needs to be removed. "Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit," she shared. "Well, I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules, and I also have a polyp. It's not a big, big deal, but I am going to have to have a surgery in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks, so this is my last day for a little while." Guthrie said some viewers may think she has " the world's longest head cold," but she's "really excited" to finally have a diagnosis and a cure.

Savannah Guthrie's Issue Has Been 'Going On For Years'

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie's co-host Sheinelle Jones had the same procedure done.

Guthrie noted it's been "going on for years" and seems happy to finally "have a solution." She did add that a downside to surgery is she's going to have to be "totally silent" for weeks which, she joked, will make Christmas come "early" for her family. Sheinelle Jones, Guthrie's co-host, revealed she also went through the same surgery. "The silver lining is you have permission to be still," Jones shared. "The house gets quiet, the kids are gonna want to help you out." Jones also gave Guthrie a whiteboard she used to communicate while she was recovering from the procedure.

Savannah Guthrie 'Used to Sing'

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie had been on the 'Today' show since 2012.

Jones quipped that a "lot of the greats" have gone through the same surgery, and Guthrie may "come out singing like... Celine Dion." "Well, you know, it's really funny, I used to sing," Guthrie replied. "Then I couldn't sing anymore, and then I couldn't speak anymore. So who knows, guys, the tour is happening in 2026." Guthrie has been on Today since 2012 and, while there, went through a procedure for reattaching her retina in 2019. The procedure was needed after her son, who was three at the time, accidentally hit her with a sharp toy train.

Savannah Guthrie's Retinal Tear

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie said the 'recovery' from her retinal tear was 'uniquely challenging.'