Savannah Guthrie returned to work at the famed Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade after a torn retina caused her to take two days off from her job at the Today Show.

Yesterday, on Thursday, November 28, Guthrie, 47, resumed her NBC duties at the event.

She anchored the parade alongside her co-host Hoda Kotb, 55, a moment she claimed she was “thankful” for, according to a social media photo she shared of them at the annual parade.

The 47-year-old anchor had previously suffered from an eye injury that was a result of a toddler game gone wrong!

As the Daily Mail reported, Guthrie’s son Charley, 2, accidentally threw a toy train at her eye.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,’ she told her co-hosts when she called in to give viewers a reason for her absence on the show earlier this week. “It happened last week actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina was detached, so they told me to just take it easy.”

The journalist revealed that the vision in her eye “was so blurry” she had to wear glasses while she worked on Monday.

Guthrie, who is married to husband Michael Feldman, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post photos of herself holding up the toy train that tore her retina in front of her pajama-clad son.

“Here’s the reason I’ve been out for a couple days. This little cutie has super strength!!” she wrote. “Last week, Charley threw this train at my eye and turns out it caused a large tear in my retina, which has caused me to lose sight temporarily in my right eye!”

In an attempt to restore her vision and fix her retina, Guthrie also shared she was getting laser treatments.

“At first they didn’t think it had worked, and it looked like I was gonna have to have this surgery, but now it’s looking more hopeful, and I’m actually still hoping I can do the [Macy’s Thanksgiving Day] parade tomorrow,” she said on the show.

Luckily, plucky Guthrie was able to show up for her parade hosting duties after just two days off.

However, she had to wear the special glasses on camera after her eye injury.

Although things seem to be friendly between Guthrie and Kotb, a source told Radar recently that Kotb was upset when she didn’t have a say in the hiring of Guthrie’s friend Jenna Bush.

The two, however, seemed to be happy together while on parade duty — while rumors swirl about their disgraced former Today co-worker Matt Lauer planning a comeback after his alleged sex scandal. He was also not invited to their 10th anniversary party.

Personally, it’s a happy time for Kotb, who recently announced her engagement to Joel Schiffman after the two adopted two children together.