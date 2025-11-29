Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Elton John
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Blind' Elton John, 78, Compares Desperation Over Multiple Illnesses to 'The AIDS Situation' — As He's 'Waiting for Science to Come to His Rescue'

Photo of Elton John
Source: MEGA

Elton John continues to deal with his faltering eyesight.

Nov. 28 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Ailing Rocketman Elton John is confronting the darkest health crisis of his life after losing sight in one eye and battling multiple illnesses – and has now compared his desperation for breakthrough cures to "the AIDS situation" as he waits for science to come to his rescue.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the music icon, 78, has revealed he was left blind in his right eye following an infection he contracted in France in the summer of 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Devastated by Vision Loss

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elton John
Source: MEGA

John previously revealed he lost sight in his right eye after an infection in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

His ordeal has left him unable to see, read, or watch anything for more than a year. While doctors continue searching for solutions, John remains hopeful, leaning on the same determination that fueled his activism during the AIDS epidemic.

He admitted: "It's been devastating. Because I lost my right eye and my left eye's not so good, the last 15 months have been challenging for me because I haven't been able to see anything, watch anything, read anything."I've had the most incredible life, and there is hope. I've just gotta be patient, that someday science will help me with this one. "

"Once they help me with this one, I'll be fine. It's exactly like the AIDS situation. You mustn't give up hope, you must be stoic, you must be strong, and you must always try and batter the door down to try and improve things."

Those close to him say the emotional strain has been immense.

One longtime friend said: "Elton has always fought his battles in the open, but losing his sight hit him harder than anything. He's terrified of losing more vision, yet he refuses to let fear define him."

Article continues below advertisement

'We've Been Doing Some Treatments'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elton John
Source: MEGA

John has compared his struggle for treatment to the AIDS situation.

Article continues below advertisement

"But to hear him compare his situation to the AIDS crisis is very alarming and shows how tortured he is over this," the pal added.

A senior music industry figure added: "He draws strength from the same resolve that got him through the AIDS crisis. That's why he compares it so directly – he's been here emotionally before."

John's husband, David Furnish, 63, has remained publicly optimistic about the medical work underway.

Furnish said: "We've been doing some treatments and there's been some improvements in his left eye, which is really good, and we're continuing to explore and getting a lot of outreach from a lot of doctors who want to help and support.

"Because there's damage to the retina in his right eye, retinas don't heal naturally, so it's an area of emerging science. But things are changing really quickly. What AI is doing for medicine and science alone is astonishing.

"And there's all kinds of interesting new theories and breakthroughs, and they can process the data and do the trials a lot more quickly than they could before."

Article continues below advertisement

Unwavering Pursuit of Cures

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elton John and
Source: MEGA

John's husband. David Furnish, said treatments have produced some improvement in the singer's left eye.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of James Cameron

EXCLUSIVE: James Cameron, 71, 'Set to Go to His Grave Terrified Over the World's Woes' — From Wars to Wildfires and Climate Change

Photo of Louis C.K.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Un-Cancelled' Louis C.K. 'Planning to Use Massive New Stand-Up Tour to Mock Every One of His Enemies'

Article continues below advertisement

Friends say the couple's commitment to pursuing every possible treatment has been unwavering.

One source close to the family claimed: "They're talking to specialists all over the world. Elton isn't sitting on his hands – he's doing what he always does, which is surround himself with the best people and fight the fight."

Another source, who has known John for decades, said: "He leans on hope the way other people lean on rest. That's why he won't back down. He believes science will catch up, and that belief is what keeps him going."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elton John
Source: MEGA

John insisted he stays optimistic despite his devastating condition.

Despite his fears, John insists he still considers himself fortunate.

He said: "I'm an optimist permanently. I've got bad eyesight at the moment. There have been days where I've been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.