EXCLUSIVE: 'Blind' Elton John, 78, Compares Desperation Over Multiple Illnesses to 'The AIDS Situation' — As He's 'Waiting for Science to Come to His Rescue'
Nov. 28 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Ailing Rocketman Elton John is confronting the darkest health crisis of his life after losing sight in one eye and battling multiple illnesses – and has now compared his desperation for breakthrough cures to "the AIDS situation" as he waits for science to come to his rescue.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the music icon, 78, has revealed he was left blind in his right eye following an infection he contracted in France in the summer of 2024.
Devastated by Vision Loss
His ordeal has left him unable to see, read, or watch anything for more than a year. While doctors continue searching for solutions, John remains hopeful, leaning on the same determination that fueled his activism during the AIDS epidemic.
He admitted: "It's been devastating. Because I lost my right eye and my left eye's not so good, the last 15 months have been challenging for me because I haven't been able to see anything, watch anything, read anything."I've had the most incredible life, and there is hope. I've just gotta be patient, that someday science will help me with this one. "
"Once they help me with this one, I'll be fine. It's exactly like the AIDS situation. You mustn't give up hope, you must be stoic, you must be strong, and you must always try and batter the door down to try and improve things."
Those close to him say the emotional strain has been immense.
One longtime friend said: "Elton has always fought his battles in the open, but losing his sight hit him harder than anything. He's terrified of losing more vision, yet he refuses to let fear define him."
'We've Been Doing Some Treatments'
"But to hear him compare his situation to the AIDS crisis is very alarming and shows how tortured he is over this," the pal added.
A senior music industry figure added: "He draws strength from the same resolve that got him through the AIDS crisis. That's why he compares it so directly – he's been here emotionally before."
John's husband, David Furnish, 63, has remained publicly optimistic about the medical work underway.
Furnish said: "We've been doing some treatments and there's been some improvements in his left eye, which is really good, and we're continuing to explore and getting a lot of outreach from a lot of doctors who want to help and support.
"Because there's damage to the retina in his right eye, retinas don't heal naturally, so it's an area of emerging science. But things are changing really quickly. What AI is doing for medicine and science alone is astonishing.
"And there's all kinds of interesting new theories and breakthroughs, and they can process the data and do the trials a lot more quickly than they could before."
Unwavering Pursuit of Cures
Friends say the couple's commitment to pursuing every possible treatment has been unwavering.
One source close to the family claimed: "They're talking to specialists all over the world. Elton isn't sitting on his hands – he's doing what he always does, which is surround himself with the best people and fight the fight."
Another source, who has known John for decades, said: "He leans on hope the way other people lean on rest. That's why he won't back down. He believes science will catch up, and that belief is what keeps him going."
Despite his fears, John insists he still considers himself fortunate.
He said: "I'm an optimist permanently. I've got bad eyesight at the moment. There have been days where I've been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am."