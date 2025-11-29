EXCLUSIVE: 'Blind' Elton John, 78, Compares Desperation Over Multiple Illnesses to 'The AIDS Situation' — As He's 'Waiting for Science to Come to His Rescue'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the music icon, 78, has revealed he was left blind in his right eye following an infection he contracted in France in the summer of 2024.

Ailing Rocketman Elton John is confronting the darkest health crisis of his life after losing sight in one eye and battling multiple illnesses – and has now compared his desperation for breakthrough cures to "the AIDS situation" as he waits for science to come to his rescue.

John previously revealed he lost sight in his right eye after an infection in 2024.

His ordeal has left him unable to see, read, or watch anything for more than a year. While doctors continue searching for solutions, John remains hopeful, leaning on the same determination that fueled his activism during the AIDS epidemic.

He admitted: "It's been devastating. Because I lost my right eye and my left eye's not so good, the last 15 months have been challenging for me because I haven't been able to see anything, watch anything, read anything."I've had the most incredible life, and there is hope. I've just gotta be patient, that someday science will help me with this one. "

"Once they help me with this one, I'll be fine. It's exactly like the AIDS situation. You mustn't give up hope, you must be stoic, you must be strong, and you must always try and batter the door down to try and improve things."

Those close to him say the emotional strain has been immense.

One longtime friend said: "Elton has always fought his battles in the open, but losing his sight hit him harder than anything. He's terrified of losing more vision, yet he refuses to let fear define him."