Donald and Melania Trump Appeared in 'Work Mode' During July 4 Event Before Showing a 'Different Dynamic,' Expert Claims
July 5 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and Melania Trump appeared united as they stepped out for the nation's Independence Day celebrations, but a body language expert believes the First Couple's demeanor shifted dramatically once the cameras were no longer focused on them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the pair were in "work mode" during their public appearance before showing a different dynamic while watching the fireworks.
Donald and Melania Trump Were in 'Work Mode'
The president and first lady joined celebrations marking America's 250th birthday in Washington, D.C., where they walked onstage hand-in-hand before Donald delivered remarks to the crowd.
Analyzing the couple's appearance, Stanton claimed they were focused on presenting a united and authoritative image.
"Trump stands square and fixed towards the audience," Stanton told Covers. "Sometimes he will swivel and pivot physically with the audience, but this time he is completely square on, which denotes confidence and power."
He added that while Melania accompanied her husband onstage, "neither of them looks at each other at any point," suggesting Donald was "very much in the zone" and focused on delivering his performance.
Melania Trump 'Meant Business'
According to Stanton, Melania mirrored the president's composed posture throughout the appearance, describing her as equally committed to projecting strength.
"They're both on duty and want to project a sense of power," he explained. "She was holding hands with Trump, but there was no tilting together of their bodies."
Stanton also argued the first lady's brief smile appeared to be more situational than emotional.
"She gave a brief smile, which I don't think was one of genuine joy or happiness. Instead, it was a social smile — one that was appropriate to the situation," he said, adding that Melania remained in "work mode" and maintained "a great level of professionalism."
Expert Says Donald Trump 'Truly Believed' His Speech
Stanton also analyzed the president's speech, saying Donald's facial expressions suggested he fully believed the message he was delivering.
"Facially, he appears to believe what he was saying and has a deep passion for it," Stanton said. "The speech came across as slightly over-rehearsed. The pace at which he was delivering his words was a lot slower than normal."
The expert suggested the slower delivery was likely intentional, allowing Donald to create a greater dramatic impact during one of the administration's most high-profile public events.
"He truly means and believes everything he's saying," Stanton added. "His body language is congruent with what he's saying, suggesting that he genuinely believes every word."
Couple Showed a 'Different Dynamic' During Fireworks
While Stanton said the Trumps projected unity and authority during the formal ceremony, he believes their interactions shifted noticeably once they were seated to watch the fireworks display.
"It was a very contrasting appearance compared to how they had appeared on stage," he said. "They seemed able to let their guard down slightly and switch out of on-stage mode."
Stanton noted the pair sat several seats apart and appeared to have limited interaction throughout the display.
"They didn't appear to be interacting or holding hands at all," he said. "It was a very interesting and different dynamic compared to their appearance on stage, as though their work and public presentation for the evening had been completed."