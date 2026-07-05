Donald and Melania Trump Appeared in 'Work Mode' During July 4 Event Before Showing a 'Different Dynamic,' Expert Claims

The president and first lady joined celebrations marking America's 250th birthday in Washington, D.C., where they walked onstage hand-in-hand before Donald delivered remarks to the crowd.

Analyzing the couple's appearance, Stanton claimed they were focused on presenting a united and authoritative image.

"Trump stands square and fixed towards the audience," Stanton told Covers. "Sometimes he will swivel and pivot physically with the audience, but this time he is completely square on, which denotes confidence and power."

He added that while Melania accompanied her husband onstage, "neither of them looks at each other at any point," suggesting Donald was "very much in the zone" and focused on delivering his performance.