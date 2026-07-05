EXCLUSIVE: James Bond Bust-Up Explodes as Former 007 Casting Agent Blasts All Three Frontrunners for Super Spy Role

RadarOnline.com can reveal her comments come as Amazon MGM Studios continues its search for a successor to Daniel Craig , who bowed out as Bond following 2021's No Time To Die, in which superspy Bond was killed.

James Bond 's long-running succession race has been thrown into fresh doubt after former 007 casting director Debbie McWilliams rejected the three actors most frequently linked to the role, arguing none possess the mystery needed to convince audiences they are Britain's most famous fictional spy.

Dismissing the current trio of new 007 frontrunners, she said: "It is absolutely essential that (Bond) retains a total enigma. I don't want to see any of them (Turner, Dickinson or Elordi) as James Bond because we now know so much about them."

But McWilliams, who cast 13 Bond films before retiring shortly before Amazon MGM assumed creative control of the 007 franchise, believes the next Bond should instead be a relative unknown whose personal life has yet to become public property.

She continued to argue in a new chat Bond's appeal has always depended on audiences believing they know almost nothing about the man behind the tuxedo, with McWilliams adding: "We want to know as little about (the new Bond actor) personally as possible, because that's what spies are. We don't need to know where he goes shopping or who his parents are, or where he lives.

"We never want to see (Bond) at home. And a vital element of the whole thing is his job description. He's licensed to kill, and we have to believe that he can do that. If you don't, then you've lost the audience."

One film industry source said McWilliams' intervention reflected a wider debate about Bond's future under its new owners.

The insider told us: 'Debbie knows the DNA of this franchise better than almost anyone. Her comments challenge the assumption that casting the biggest name is automatically the right decision. Bond has traditionally been about discovering an actor audiences can completely disappear into, rather than someone whose celebrity overshadows the character."