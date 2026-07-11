CNN's Kaitlan Collins Attacks Former Mitch McConnell Aide Over Ailing Senator's Health, Amid Growing Reports the 84-Year-Old Republican is 'Brain Dead'

McConnell's team has been tight-lipped about the 84-year-old's health, as he reportedly remains in the hospital for an unknown condition.

In a video obtained by CNN an individual later identified as McConnell was spotted unconscious on a stretcher, being loaded into an ambulance. Once inside the ambulance, the body was partially covered with an orange blanket.

During a terse interview, Collins asked Jennings, who worked for the Kentucky Republican during his 2002 and 2008 Senate runs, if he knew the politician had been taken to the hospital via ambulance.