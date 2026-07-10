Chilling Video of 'Unconscious' Mitch McConnell, 84, Being Loaded Into Ambulance Is Released — As 'Brain Dead' Rumors Swirl Around Hospitalized Senator
July 10 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Mitch McConnell's absence is shrouded in mystery, but a new video of his rescue from his home only reinforced a few conspiracy theories.
The 84-year-old was found unconscious in his Washington, D.C. home on June 14 before being rushed to the hospital. With little updates trickling out, he remained – and still remains – in care for nearly four weeks. A newly obtained video showed the aftermath of an emergency phone call, which led to his rescue by first responders, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Neighbors Caught a Video of Mitch McConnell's Ambulance
In the video, obtained by CNN, an individual was spotted unconscious on a stretcher as he was loaded into an ambulance. However, McConnell's face was not visible in the clip, which was shot from a far distance. Once inside the ambulance, the body was partially covered with an orange blanket.
Neighbors were blindsided by the commotion outside their home. One explained they saw the events going down around 8:30 a.m. EST. Two ambulances and a firetruck were reportedly at McConnell's home while Capitol Police closed off the entire street.
When an eyewitness inquired about the "medical emergency," first responders did not confirm at the time it was McConnell.
Instead, they claimed police would shut down the street for anybody in that condition.
However, according to the eyewitness, they were later told by another individual who had a clearer view that the individual on the stretcher was McConnell without an oxygen mask.
The neighbor told the outlet, "One of my neighbors is like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Mitch, I saw his face."
McConnell Allegedly Suffered From Cardiac Arrest
While McConnell's team did not report his exact condition or reason for the ambulance ride, audio from first responders later mentioned he went into "cardiac arrest." His team vaguely confirmed McConnell was "admitted to the hospital this morning" and was "receiving excellent care."
In their most recent update on McConnell's condition, his team said, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. He continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session."
Republicans Claim McConnell Is Functioning
Republicans around McConnell attempted to reassure the public that the former Senate Majority Leader was faring well. In fact, they even tried to bolster the claim that he was working.
Scott Jennings, a CNN commentator and longtime McConnell adviser, wrote online, "We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."
Additionally, some close to McConnell claimed to have 20-minute conversations with him on the phone.
Public Worries Senator Is 'Brain Dead'
The public, and even others in Washington, weren't convinced by their public comments.
One MAGA loyalist, Laura Loomer, claimed McConnell was "brain dead." She expressed her frustration with the GOP's handling of the situation, calling out their hypocrisy in how they ridiculed former President Joe Biden while he was in office.
Plus, the pundit added, "This is a massive cover-up. President Trump, they are trying to screw you!!!!! The RINOs want the Save America Act and our country to die alongside Mitch McConnell!"