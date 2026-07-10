Chilling Video of 'Unconscious' Mitch McConnell, 84, Being Loaded Into Ambulance Is Released — As 'Brain Dead' Rumors Swirl Around Hospitalized Senator

In the video, obtained by CNN, an individual was spotted unconscious on a stretcher as he was loaded into an ambulance. However, McConnell's face was not visible in the clip, which was shot from a far distance. Once inside the ambulance, the body was partially covered with an orange blanket.

Neighbors were blindsided by the commotion outside their home. One explained they saw the events going down around 8:30 a.m. EST. Two ambulances and a firetruck were reportedly at McConnell's home while Capitol Police closed off the entire street.

When an eyewitness inquired about the "medical emergency," first responders did not confirm at the time it was McConnell.

Instead, they claimed police would shut down the street for anybody in that condition.

However, according to the eyewitness, they were later told by another individual who had a clearer view that the individual on the stretcher was McConnell without an oxygen mask.

The neighbor told the outlet, "One of my neighbors is like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Mitch, I saw his face."