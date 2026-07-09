Hospitalized Mitch McConnell, 84, Faces Fresh Demands to Make Public Statement About His Health Amid 'Brain Dead' Rumors
July 9 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
The hospitalization of Mitch McConnell continues to spark questions, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as political figures are now demanding the senator make a public statement.
The 84-year-old was rushed to the hospital on June 14 after reportedly being found "unconscious" inside his home, and while his camp released a statement claiming the Republican "continues to improve," rumors have spread McConnell is actually "brain dead."
Andy Beshear's Plea to Mitch McConnell Revealed
On Wednesday, July 8, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a letter asking McConnell for transparency about his current health condition to put the wild theories to rest.
"Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and well-being, and ability to hold office," Beshear wrote.
He continued, "As Governor, I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health." The 48-year-old then reminded McConnell that public officeholders "have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent."
"I believe this requires clear communication about one's ability to serve," Beshear added.
Who Would Replace Mitch McConnell?
In the event McConnell's seat were to become vacant, the new Kentucky law notes Beshear would not have the power to pick a temporary successor and would instead have to call a special election. If an election isn't run, the replacement would be the winner of the general election in November.
Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) is set to face ex-Kentucky state representative Charles Booker (D-Louisville) this November, and Barr is favored to win and take over for McConnell, who is set to retire at the end of this term, if his seat is vacant. However, the timing of the special election possibility is a major curveball, as two new candidates can also be introduced.
"It opens up all kinds of possibilities," a member of Rep. Thomas Massie's (R-Ky.) office noted. Massie has become a rival of President Trump, but he remains popular in the state.
According to one of McConnell's allies, keeping Massie away from the election may be why McConnell's presence is key.
Scott Jennings on Mitch McConnell: 'We Talked for Just Shy of 20 Minutes'
"That's the real reason Mitch is holding on," a source recently claimed to Raw America. "It eliminates all doubt and makes Barr a shoo-in to replace him, and also predicted, "We're probably scheduled for several more reports of how well he's doing."
Notable Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), have claimed they have spoken with McConnell this week.
Even Scott Jennings, McConnell's former aide and current CNN commentator, also claimed he spoke with the senator and recently said on X, "He's still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes… about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."
And later on CNN, he added, "... When I heard his voice today, and he was clearly keeping up with stuff, that made me happy to hear from him because like everybody else, I've been, you know, somewhat in the dark about it, but to hear him talking and to know that he’s also talking to the Senate leadership, it made me pretty happy."
However, not everyone is clued in on McConnell's health, especially Trump himself. While speaking on Air Force One on Wednesday, the 80-year-old was asked about McConnell, but he made clear he's also baffled.
"I have no idea," the controversial president told reporters. "I have no idea how he's doing."
Earlier this week, conservative mouthpiece Laura Loomer shook up the mystery even more after she claimed McConnell was "brain dead" and now a "vegetable" following his health crisis.