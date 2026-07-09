Hospitalized Mitch McConnell, 84, Faces Fresh Demands to Make Public Statement About His Health Amid 'Brain Dead' Rumors

"That's the real reason Mitch is holding on," a source recently claimed to Raw America. "It eliminates all doubt and makes Barr a shoo-in to replace him, and also predicted, "We're probably scheduled for several more reports of how well he's doing."

Notable Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), have claimed they have spoken with McConnell this week.

Even Scott Jennings, McConnell's former aide and current CNN commentator, also claimed he spoke with the senator and recently said on X, "He's still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes… about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible."

And later on CNN, he added, "... When I heard his voice today, and he was clearly keeping up with stuff, that made me happy to hear from him because like everybody else, I've been, you know, somewhat in the dark about it, but to hear him talking and to know that he’s also talking to the Senate leadership, it made me pretty happy."