Bill Gates Could Lose Fellow Billionaire Pal's Charity Donation Over Sick Connection to Pedo Jeffrey Epstein

The 95-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" has donated billions to the foundation over the past 20 years and is expected to decide later this year whether to continue his contributions.

Buffett signaled in an April CNBC interview that he planned to skip his customary midyear donation after Bill's name appeared numerous times in the DOJ's latest Epstein files released in January.

The documents also contained allegations that Bill had affairs with several women while married to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. The Microsoft founder later publicly confessed to the infidelities.

"I'll wait and see what unfolds. I don't have to make that decision today. And I haven't made it today," Buffett revealed.

He added, "I've learned things I didn't know about something for all these years."