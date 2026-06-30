Bill Gates Could Lose Fellow Billionaire Pal's Charity Donation Over Sick Connection to Pedo Jeffrey Epstein
June 30 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Bill Gates' ties to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal could end up costing his charitable foundation the longtime financial backing of a fellow billionaire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett told the Wall Street Journal that he's holding off on his annual midyear donation until the findings of an external review detailing Epstein's involvement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are released.
Warren Buffett Waiting to 'See What Unfolds' About Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein Ties
The 95-year-old "Oracle of Omaha" has donated billions to the foundation over the past 20 years and is expected to decide later this year whether to continue his contributions.
Buffett signaled in an April CNBC interview that he planned to skip his customary midyear donation after Bill's name appeared numerous times in the DOJ's latest Epstein files released in January.
The documents also contained allegations that Bill had affairs with several women while married to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. The Microsoft founder later publicly confessed to the infidelities.
"I'll wait and see what unfolds. I don't have to make that decision today. And I haven't made it today," Buffett revealed.
He added, "I've learned things I didn't know about something for all these years."
Warren Buffett Hasn't Spoken to Bill Gates Since the Epstein Documents Release
Buffett called Epstein a "con man" and revealed, "Thank heavens I never came near the guy."
The investing legend said he hadn't talked to Gates "at all since the whole thing was unveiled," referring to the Epstein scandal.
"In any event, I’ll just wait and see. And there are three and a half million, or whatever it is, pages. I mean, it is astounding," he exclaimed about the files and whether or not he would make his midyear donation, which usually happens on June 30.
Buffett said he didn't think "Bill had anything to do with girls or the island or anything like that," and noted, "But I am learning things about all kinds of stuff when I read this, and it is ruining one person after another."
He then observed from what he's learned about Epstein, "He found people’s weaknesses. And boy, did he know how to use it."
Jeffrey Epstein Claimed Bill Gates Caught an STD From 'S-x With Russian Girls'
Gates has confessed to flying on Epstein's private jet but vehemently denied ever going to his private island in the Caribbean, where the late financier allegedly arranged for sexual rendezvous between his rich and powerful friends and underage girls.
Epstein claimed in an email that was part of the documents in the January dump that he allegedly had to score antibiotics for Bill to "deal with consequences of s-x with Russian girls" to treat an alleged STD, as well as to "facilitate" his "illicit trysts with married women."
That caused the Seattle native to come clean with the March 3 admission, "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities," which ultimately led to his 2021 divorce from Melinda.
Bill Gates Claims Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Blackmail Him
Gates claimed in a June 10 appearance before the House Oversight Committee that Epstein tried to blackmail him over his cheating habits.
"I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage," he told the committee as part of their probe into the government's handling of the sick pedophile's case.
He continued, "These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family," leading to the end of his 27-year marriage to Melinda.
After meeting in 2011, Gates claimed he cut off contact with Epstein three years later after he was unable to deliver on promises of finding philanthropic supporters for the foundation, calling his dealings with the late s-x trafficker "a grave error in judgment."