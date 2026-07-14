Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cashes In: Jailed Music Mogul Sells Star Island Waterfront Mansion for $55Million — Months After Offloading His Lavish Private Jet

It's the same Miami mansion that was raided by police in connection with an investigation in early 2024. Prior to that, it was often home to parties hosted by the 56-year-old.

The property was sold off to a Newport News-based company led by John A. Franklin of Virginia Beach, according to The Real Deal. Diddy reportedly made $55million by selling the nearly 8,000-square-foot estate.

The sudden sale came after Combs off-loaded his private jet. He sold a matte black Gulfstream G550, estimated to be worth between $20million and $30million.