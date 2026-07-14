'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Risks X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction as She Busts Out of Tiny Bikini Top While Wearing Denim Thong During Eye-Popping Outdoor Workout
July 14 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Farrah Abraham was spotted stepping out for a workout in an ultra-revealing outfit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Teen Mom star's barely-there ensemble looked anything but gym-ready, prompting the 35-year-old to take her weightlifting session outdoors, where she soaked up the sun while breaking a sweat.
Farrah Abraham Works Out in an Extra-Tiny Bikini Top
Abraham's near-wardrobe malfunction of an outfit consisted of a black triangle bikini top so small it didn't fully cover her ample bust.
The former MTV star turned cutoff denim booty shorts into an even more eye-catching look that resembled a thong bikini bottom.
Abraham was surrounded by free weights, kettlebells, a plyo tire, and a weight sled for all of her body-building needs, although she appeared to be posing with the equipment more than actually using it for a fitness session.
Farrah Abraham Loves 'Core Workouts'
Abraham's incredible body proves she does have a fitness routine, which she opened up about in a 2018 interview.
"Core workouts are the best. I go to a personal trainer four times a week. I'm always about inner thigh; don’t lose all of that. Toning the outer parts of our body and strengthening the core," she confessed about exercises that help maintain her curves.
A year later, Abraham changed up her routine, revealing, "Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up."
She continued, "I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching – just pure stretching classes – nothing else," referring to the low-impact, core-heavy practice that elongates and tones one's muscles.
Farrah Abraham Opens Up About Enhancing Her Curves Through Plastic Surgery
Abraham has been open about how she's turned to plastic surgery over the years to enhance both her face and body.
She got her first breast augmentation in 2011, two years after giving birth to her daughter, Sophia, and launching her reality TV career on 16 and Pregnant.
"After having a baby, my boobs went away. It hurt my self-esteem," she explained about undergoing the procedure, where she went from an A cup to a C cup."I didn't feel like I was woman enough anymore. I knew I could be happier. I think it's helped my confidence and for me to feel more like a woman."
Abraham upgraded to an even larger D cup in 2013, the same year her "s-x tape," Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom, was released. She had a third procedure done in 2015 after suffering complications from her implants.
Farrah Abraham's Daughter Once Filmed Her Getting Her Bottom Enhanced
Abraham also had a nose job and a chin implant in 2012, the latter of which she later had removed.
The ex-TV star has been candid about also using cosmetic treatments, including Botox, lip and cheek fillers, and derrière injections, which Sophia infamously filmed as her mom underwent the treatment in 2018.
When fans questioned why her preteen daughter was there for the procedure, Abraham said it was a “learning" experience.
"Our children are curious, so more power to Sophia learning about aesthetics and health," she explained at the time.