'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Risks X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction as She Busts Out of Tiny Bikini Top While Wearing Denim Thong During Eye-Popping Outdoor Workout

Abraham's incredible body proves she does have a fitness routine, which she opened up about in a 2018 interview.

"Core workouts are the best. I go to a personal trainer four times a week. I'm always about inner thigh; don’t lose all of that. Toning the outer parts of our body and strengthening the core," she confessed about exercises that help maintain her curves.

A year later, Abraham changed up her routine, revealing, "Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up."

She continued, "I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching – just pure stretching classes – nothing else," referring to the low-impact, core-heavy practice that elongates and tones one's muscles.